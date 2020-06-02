DEERFIELD
Materials drop-off
Families of Deerfield students can pick up, and drop off school items June 1-5 at their respective school buildings. Families should stay in their cars., and return library books, ARC books and other items. Students can keep school-issued Chromebooks. They can also pick up personal and lost and found items. Remaining drop-off times are:
- Seventh-grade, and high school student drop-off is June 4 or 5 from 9 a.m. to noon or 3-6 p.m. Seniors should return Chromebooks.
- Eighth-graders are having a drive-by graduation June 3 from 4-6 p.m. Staff will play “Pomp and Circumstance,” and hand out certificates.
Sunday, June 7: Virtual recognition
Deerfield High School is holding a virtual recognition for seniors on June 7.
CAMBRIDGE
Materials drop-off
Students and families should return textbooks, library books and school-issued technology during a drop-off time between June 1 and June 5. Sixth and seventh-graders can keep their Chromebooks for the summer. Students and families should stay in the car to drop items at their school, and label materials with their name. The remaining drop-off times are:
- Freshmen: June 4, 9-11 a.m.
- Open drop-off at CHS: June 5, 9-11 a.m.
- Eighth grade: June 4, 8-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
- Open drop-off at NMS: June 5, 8-12 a.m.
- Third grade: June 4, 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Thursday, June 4: Virtual field day
Cambridge Elementary School is hosting a virtual Field Day to celebrate the end of the school year. Students can do Field Day activities throughout the week, or join a live Facebook event on June 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 7: Virtual graduation
Cambridge High School is having a virtual graduation event on June 7 at 2 p.m. The ceremony includes student and administrator speeches, music and reading graduate names. This year’s graduation materials will be posted on the district website
Sunday, June 7: Senior parade
The Cambridge High School senior class is putting on a senior parade through Cambridge on June 7 at 12 p.m., before virtual commencement. This event is not sponsored by the school district. It begins at Lake Ripley Lanes.Scholastic Book Fair
The Cambridge PTO is sponsoring a virtual Scholastic Book Fair for students from May 11 to Sept. 4. To participate, visit https://www.scholastic.com/bf/ cambridge elementary school19.
