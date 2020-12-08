Holiday festivities continue in Cambridge and Deerfield this weekend, with planned visits from Icelandic horses and more portraits with Santa.
Cambridge
Two Icelandic horses are coming to the Cambridge Market Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 12, to visit with passersby.
The horses, Kommi and Hrimnir, will be dressed as Vixen and Blitzen for the day.
Beginning at 10 a.m., people can meet the horses at 217 W. Main Street, and take photos with them. Because of Covid-19, feeding or petting the horses won’t be allowed, and visitors are being asked to social distance.
Cambridge will also get a dose of Christmas spirit on Dec. 10 with a late night shopping event put on by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce. Local businesses have extended their hours on Thursday, Dec. 10 until 7 p.m., for shopping downtown.
The Chamber also is in the midst of a window-decorating contest. Businesses have decorated their windows. The public can vote for their favorite decorations on social media, and winners will receive cash prizes from the Chamber.
Other groups have organized holiday decorations around Cambridge as well.
The Cambridge Lions Club has set up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street.
A Christmas tree made of lights on the flagpole and a decorated pine tree are now lit and will stay up through Christmas. Driving or walking around the park to see decorations lit is encouraged.
And the Cambridge Community Activities Program has set up its annual holiday light display in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. It will be lit from Thanksgiving to Jan. 1. Admission to the park is free, with donations accepted.
Deerfield
Families will have a second chance this weekend to get their photo taken with Santa Claus at their home.
Deerfield photographer Tessa Dunnington, of Tessa Claire Photography, is offering Front Porch Portraits with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-4 p.m.
Dunnington photographed 12 families the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6, and extended the photos to a second weekend.
Dunnington visits families’ houses, with Santa, and takes socially-distanced photos of the family on their front porch.
Families should sign up for a time slot in advance, by contacting Dunnington at tessaclairephotography@gmail.com or 608-335-6508.
Each session will cost $50, part of which will be donated to a local charity. Families will receive a digital copy of each photo, and a release for print.
And the annual Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest, which has become popular in Deerfield during the holiday season, is underway now.
The contest, hosted by Keller Williams Realty and Bryan Davis of Edward Jones Investments, asks Deerfield residents to decorate the outside of their homes, register and receive votes over social media.
Registration is open now, and participants should decorate their homes and enter the contest by Dec. 9.
After Dec. 9, homes will be photographed, and votes will be cast on social media from Dec. 14-20. The contest winners will be announced Dec. 21. The top three winners will receive cash prizes.
Register on the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page, or contact Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
Deerfield’s holiday events have thinned this year, due to Covid-19. The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce is not hosting any events for Deerfield Family Christmas, usually held the second weekend in December. And St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran has canceled its annual cookie walk but will be selling lefse, cookbooks, washcloths and nuts in a drive-thru event Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at the church’s Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road.
