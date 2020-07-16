ABIGAIL THOMPSON
Buy Now

ABIGAIL THOMPSON

Cambridge High School

Sport played: Cheer, Track

Favorite sports moment: Doing my flip basket toss on skit night.

Favorite school subject: Art

Post high school plans: Going to St.Norbert where I have joined the cheer team. I will go in for a major in business and a minor in art.

Song listening to right now: Rome

Favorite place to eat: 99 sushi

I like competing against: Deerfield

Motto/saying: It won’t hurt that bad

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.