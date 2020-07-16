ABIGAIL THOMPSON
Cambridge High School
Sport played: Cheer, Track
Favorite sports moment: Doing my flip basket toss on skit night.
Favorite school subject: Art
Post high school plans: Going to St.Norbert where I have joined the cheer team. I will go in for a major in business and a minor in art.
Song listening to right now: Rome
Favorite place to eat: 99 sushi
I like competing against: Deerfield
Motto/saying: It won’t hurt that bad
