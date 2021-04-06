You are the owner of this article.
Parisi wins Dane County executive race

Incumbent Joe Parisi has been re-elected as the Dane County executive.

He has been county executive for the ten years.

Parisi was challenged in the race by Mary Ann Nicholson.

The race was called about 9:30 p.m. with 72 percent of precincts reporting. Parisi, at that point, had captured 79.2 percent of the vote.

Ultimately, with all precincts reporting, the results were:

Parisi: 90,456 (78.9%)

Nicholson: 23,975 (20.9%)

Write-in: 209 (0.2%)

Parisi addressed the media at 9:45 p.m. He thanked county residents for their  support and discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community has been through a lot,” Parisi said. “(As we) emerge from the pandemic and rebuild and recover, we’ll continue to do so as a community.”

“We’re in a time of great hope and challenge at the same time,” Parisi continued. “I see us coming out of the pandemic strong, as long as we continue to stick together.”

Parisi said he plans to continue efforts the county has already undertaken, including increasing support for vulnerable populations, sustainability, improved mental health services and bridging differences.

Dane County is “heading in a really important and hopeful direction,” he said.

