After contracting with Town & Country Engineering for about 30 years, Cambridge is cutting ties with the firm on future projects.
The village has worked in recent years with both Town & Country Engineering, that has offices in Madison, Kenosha and Rhinelander, and with MSA Professional Services, that has 17 offices across the Midwest.
The Cambridge Village Board unanimously voted Sept. 30 to hire MSA for future village engineering projects. The board decided to allow Town & Country to complete any outstanding projects but to sever ties in the future.
The conversation began after it was announced that Tom TeBeest, the villages’ longtime engineer, had left Town & Country.
Board member Kris Breunig asked whether this would be a good time to reevaluate the firm’s contract.
“This is by no means an indictment. With the changing of personnel, this might be an opportune time to take a look at our engineering services,” Breunig said.
Board members had expressed dissatisfaction with Town and Country over a current water issue. Board members said areas of Cambridge have been experiencing green-tinted water since February and were unhappy the problem had not yet been fixed.
“There hasn’t been good follow-through, and now it’s come to a head,” said board member Ted Kumbier. “We have water that’s not acceptable to one of our ratepayers and this has to get fixed.”
Board members asked representatives from Town and Country, Brian Berquist and Greg Droessler, how long they saw the project taking, what they thought the problem was, and why Cambridge should continue a relationship with their firm.
“Moving forward is there any kind of assurance that you can give the board” that there’s a solution to the water problem, board member Carla Galler asked. “I’m not sure if I have the confidence in your services.”
Berquist said that the engineering firm didn’t know it was supposed to take the lead on the project, instead was offering background support, until about two weeks ago. Berquist said the firm has made progress on the water issue since then.
The representatives couldn’t give a firm timeline about when the issue would be solved, but said they would urgently address it.
Droessler said green water is usually a sign of a copper problem, but that’s not the case in Cambridge. They were flushing the water system and exploring other possible sources.
“If it wasn’t for the 30 year history, this would be a slam dunk decision for me. I don’t want to throw everything out, but at the same time, we don’t have any time left. We have a user that’s very upset, and well he should be,” Village President Mark McNally said.
“You’ve done some good work. We appreciate that. (But) we’re also dealing with a very troublesome, delicate matter,” he continued.
The board decided to ask Town and Country to work with MSA to solve the water tint issue, and finish up its current projects, like its work on the connector bike trail in Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.