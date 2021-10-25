Cambridge/Deerfield soccer eliminated by Edgewood

Cambridge/Deerfield United battled hard against Edgewood, but saw their season come to a close with a 5-1 loss on Thursday, Oct. 21.
“They played hard today. We knew we had to step up and play our hearts and they did. They played 70 minutes of excellent soccer,” said United head coach Kyle Hornickel.
In the first ten minutes, United played a defensive-approach to try and stop Edgewood from scoring.
“We were on our defensive-side most of the time, we’d get a couple of runs here and there and there defense, we knew we could break through once in a while, but playing in the defensive mentality, which is hard, because you’re not going to win unless you get goals, but we had to protect the goal,” said Hornickel.
Helping protect the shutout was junior goalkeeper Aiden Kammann, who deflected a shot from scoring in the lower corner of the net with a leg save. Kammann provided another save in the 16th minute to keep the game scoreless.
“Aiden today had a rock-solid game, he was all over the place and his excitement gets to the other players,” said Hornickel.
United got on the board after junior forward Tobi Arenz found some space and lifted a shot over the outstretched arm of the Edgewood goalkeeper in the 21st minute.
Cambridge/Deerfield looked to take the lead into the half, but Edgewood scored the equalizer in the 39th minute to give the Crusaders the momentum going into the half.
“The team overall has been getting better and better, we held Sugar River to one goal up until half and we held Wisconsin Dells to one goal up until half,” said Hornickel.
Coming out of the half, Edgewood looked to get on the board, but Kammann stopped a shot in the goal box and saved the rebound shot as well. Sophomore Evan Mathwig nearly put United in the lead, but his shot went wide in the 44th minute.
Edgewood quickly responded by taking the lead with a goal shortly after the miss. United kept the score at 1-2 until Edgewood scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute to go up 3-1. Two more goals in the 72nd minute and 74th minute gave Edgewood the 5-1 victory.
“We’ll get there. They’re a young team, no seniors obviously, the mix of freshman, sophomores and juniors so we’re young, they know that, I know that, and it will be fun to see where they go in the future,” said Hornickel.
Cambridge/Deerfield ends the season with a record of 2-11-2.