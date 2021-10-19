Nelson rose from immigrant and soldier to governor and senator

Knute Nelson is one of six soldiers from the Cambridge and Deerfield areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.
After emigrating to the United States as a child, Cambridge-area Civil War veteran Knute Nelson rose as a prominent lawyer and politician.
He began as a Norwegian immigrant, was wounded and captured during his service in the Civil War, became a lawyer and served for more than 30 years in public office. At the height of his career, Nelson became the governor of Minnesota and a U.S. Senator.
According to research conducted by Russ Amacher of the Cambridge Historic School Museum, Knute Nelson was born Knud Helgesen Kvilekval on Feb. 2, 1843, in Evanger, Voss, Norway, out of wedlock.
The Cambridge News published a history of Nelson’s life on May 21, 1943, in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth.
That biography said Nelson and his mother emigrated to the U.S. from Norway when Nelson was six years old. They arrived at Ellis Island on July 4, 1839. Nelson’s mother had to borrow and repay funds to cover their journey.
Nelson and his mother moved to Chicago to live with Nelson’s uncle and extended family. At the time, his mother worked as a domestic servant and Nelson peddled newspapers.
“A sturdy, blue-eyed little Vossing that was the pride of his mother,” the Cambridge News wrote.
The Cambridge News said a bout of cholera killed Nelson’s uncle’s family. Both Nelson and his mother survived the illness.
The pair then lived in Skoponong, Wisconsin, now known as Palmyra, for three years.
In 1853, Nelson’s mother married Nels Taugen, the Cambridge News said. The family moved to a farm four miles northwest of Cambridge.
“We are proud of the fact that this famous Norseman spent his early years in this vicinity and several years as a citizen of our village,” the Cambridge News said.
After attending district school at the Thompson Schoolhouse, Nelson transferred to the Albion Academy, a more advanced school. The Cambridge News reported that Nelson walked 14 miles on foot to ask the president of the academy to allow him to enroll. He reportedly paid for his enrollment by sweeping the school room and tending the school’s fires.
After excelling in debates and founding a literary society, Nelson left to teach school for a year, the Cambridge News said.
Nelson didn’t finish his education, however, until after his service in the Civil War.
He enlisted on July 2, 1861, and was assigned to the Fourth Wisconsin Infantry, which later became the Fourth Wisconsin Veteran Cavalry.
According to E.B. Quiner’s “Military History of Wisconsin” published in 1866, the Fourth Wisconsin Infantry participated in several major battles in the south.
Nelson and the Fourth Wisconsin forces joined in the captures of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the Battle at Bisland and the Burning of the Grand Gulf, taking down Confederate fortifications in Grand Gulf Mississippi.
The regiment also participated in the siege of Vicksburg, a push to capture a fortified rebel city on the Mississippi River. The Vicksburg Campaign was led by the Union’s Maj. General Ulysses S. Grant.
Quiner wrote that there were several attacks on Port Hudson, a Confederate stronghold on the Mississippi River. The Fourth Wisconsin bombarded the city, and destroyed a steamer ship, in its first attack on the port.
Two back-to-back assaults on Port Hudson followed, on May 27 and June 14, 1863.
During the May 27 attack, Quiner said the Fourth Wisconsin advanced to a ridge closer to the port.
“From this time til the 14th of June, there was by day and night, a constant fire of artillery and sharpshooters,” Quiner said.
On June 14, “the skirmishers dashed up to the rebel works, on the double quick, the enemy all the time pouring in a terrible fire,” Quiner wrote. “Men were falling at every step, but those unhurt passed gallantly on, until they reached the breastworks and attempted to scale them, some went over, either dead or prisoners.”
Nelson was wounded and taken prisoner during the June 14 attack at Port Hudson, Amacher said. He was wounded in the thigh by a piece of shrapnel that was never removed.
Nelson was reportedly kept as a captive by the Confederate army until the Union soldiers took Port Hudson. Quiner said that Port Hudson fell in July 8, 1863.
Nelson was mustered out of service on July 13, 1864. He ended his military career as a corporal.
After the war, Nelson returned to Albion Academy in the fall of 1864, and earned his degree. He then began working at the law office of William F. Vilas, a prominent Madison lawyer.
In 1867, Nelson was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar, and opened a law office in Madison. That year, he also married his wife, Nicholina Jacobson, and was elected into his first public office.
The Minnesota Legislative Reference Library said that Nelson served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1868 to 1869.
The Cambridge News said he was 25 when he took the position.
“Knute asserted his independence and voted for the best interests of the people,” the Cambridge News wrote.
In 1869, the Cambridge News said Nelson moved to a house of his own in Cambridge, opened a law office, and “took an active part in the social activities of the community.”
Nelson visited a friend in Alexandria Minnesota, the news article stated, and decided to move to the neighboring state in 1871. Nelson was “impressed with the thousands of Scandinavians who were rapidly settling that frontier,” the article said.
Nelson then became the County Attorney for Douglas County, Minnesota from 1872 to 1874.
He served as the Regent of the University of Minnesota from 1882 to 1893, and as a U.S. Representative of the 5th Congressional District of Minnesota from 1883 to 1889, the legislative reference library said.
Gradually, Nelson’s name “became as valuable in Minnesota politics as the LaFollettee name in Wisconsin. He had the confidence of the people and the money interests of the Twin Cities could not defeat him,” the Cambridge News said.
Nelson served two years as the Governor of Minnesota, from 1893 to 1895, before resigning and running for U.S. Senate.
Nelson then served as a senator for 28 years, from 1895 to 1923.
“No other Norse American ever served so long in public office,” the Cambridge News said.
Amacher said that Nelson had five children with his wife, Nicholina — Ida, Knute, Bertha, Maria and Catherine. Three of their children, Bertha, Maria and Catherine, passed away from diptheria in 1877.
Nelson passed away on April 28, 1923. He died on a railroad car near Baltimore, Maryland, on his way back to Minnesota from Washington D.C., the reference library said. He was buried at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria, and was laid to state in the Minnesota State Capitol on May 1, 1923.