Cambridge business Wednesday Wake Up

The Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St., in Cambridge, is hosting an in-person business networking group every other Wednesday. At Wednesday Wake Up, local business owners can meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet March 31, April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 to 9 a.m. at the cafe. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, with advanced registration on the Cambridge Area Businesses Facebook page. Face masks are required.

