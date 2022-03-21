 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE SOFTBALL

Cambridge softball looks to build off success from last season

  • Updated

After winning the Capitol-South Conference championship last season, the Cambridge softball team returns the roster that helped bring home the first conference championship in program history.

“It’s exciting for us this year, last year we won our first conference championship in school history and everybody is back,” said Cambridge coach Dean Freeland.

On the mound returns senior Emma Nottestad, a first team all-conference player and the conference Pitcher of the Year. Nottestad went 11-6 with a 4.07 ERA, striking out 74 batters and dealing a no-hitter.

“Emma really kept us in every game. She has excellent control and an outstanding changeup,” said Freeland.

Sophomore Saveea Freeland returns after earning Player of the Year honors and was selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State team. Freeland recorded a .514 batting average, hit three home runs and drove in 25 runs.

Returning to the lineup includes seniors Audrianne Kieler and Kate Downing, a pair of first team players on all-conference. Kieler batted .382 for the season, and Downing recorded a .372 batting average.

Junior Kayla Roidt and senior Taylor Stenklyft return after earning second team all-conference.

“They’ve got a lot of confidence going in, they’re great athletes and all of these kids contribute,” said Freeland.

Cambridge opens the season against Lake Mills on Tuesday, March 22, the team that defeated the Blue Jays to win regionals last season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK