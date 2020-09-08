Children in Deerfield will be able to receive free meals from the school district again this fall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools will not be charging for daily meals for any child in the community 18 and under, beginning Sept. 14, the school district announced in an email to families Sept. 4.
Families can pick up free meals at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry Street, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. every week day beginning Sept. 14. School staff will also be delivering meals to students’ homes.
Families should take a survey, in order to receive meals, available on the district’s website. If families have already ordered meals for Sept. 8-11, students will receive them as planned. Any funds already deposited in student lunch accounts will remain there for future use.
This is part of a USDA summer school lunch program run through the Department of Public Instruction, extended to schools this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After schools statewide closed mid-March, the USDA offered schools districts a waiver allowing schools to offer this lunch program. The DPI has reimbursed school districts for related costs, and eased certain requirements for districts to participate.
That waiver, the email from the Deerfield School District said, has been extended through Dec. 31, 2020.
More information: (608) 764-5442 ex. 5110 or dunningtona@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
