Jan. 13 - Jan. 20 Deerfield Elementary School Meals Jan 12, 2022 Thurs., Jan. 13French toast sticks, sausage patty, orange juiceFri., Jan. 14Cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, cinnamon applesMon., Jan. 17No schoolTues., Jan. 18Sloppy Joe, French fries, cinnamon applesauceWed., Jan. 19Uncrustable PB&J, GoGurt, raisins, GoldfishThurs., Jan. 20Chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, green beans, grapes