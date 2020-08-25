Walter Bakken was just 19 years old in 1917 when he began a military medical career that would ultimately stretch more than three decades, through two world wars.
Photographs from the couple of years prior to Bakken’s enlistment in the Wisconsin National Guard show a typical early 20th Century, rural Wisconsin teenager.
He had been born on Oct. 6, 1898 in Deerfield to John and Amanda Bakken. His parents were immigrants, his father born in Norway and his mother born in Sweden, according to U.S. Census records. He had four sisters and two brothers – Jennie, Anna, Adolph, Lawrence, Phylis and Audrey.
Just shy of six feet tall according to his military service record filed with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, Bakken was photographed with the Deerfield High School basketball team in the winter of 1915-16, when he was a junior at DHS. In another photograph in the spring of 1916, he heads a line of nine DHS juniors, all girls except him.
All nine would graduate together from DHS in 1917, celebrating their commencement at the Deerfield Opera House on June 1, 1917, just three days before Bakken joined the Wisconsin National Guard on June 4, 1917.
Soon after enlisting in Madison, Bakken was sent to Camp McArthur in Waco, Texas.
Letters he wrote home to Deerfield shared that experience.
“Tomorrow we are going to take an all-day hike and we are told that our work for sometime now will consist of hiking,” he wrote. “We haven’t very much of our equipment yet so we haven’t much to carry but never-the-less think I better close now so I get a full night’s rest. There is one thing that is given particular notice…a man’s ability to stick with the bunch. We have never had a man with this company fall out when we have made the 15-mile hikes on Saturday, and we are not going to if possible.”
The following winter, as U.S. involvement in the war intensified, he was sent to France.
Initially a private first-class, Bakken would serve in France with the 127th Field Hospital, which was part of the 107th Sanitary Train, a unit of the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division. The 32nd Infantry Division was primarily comprised of U.S. Army National Guard units from Wisconsin and Michigan. According to historical accounts, members of the 127th Field Hospital sailed out of New Jersey on the USS President Grant on Feb. 16, 1918 and arrived at Brest, France, on March 4, 1918.
In France, the 107th Sanitary Train was network of medical stations and aid workers who cared for ill and wounded soldiers at various locations. The network consisted of evacuations stations near battlefields, ambulance companies that had access to both horse-drawn carts and motor cars, dressing stations, field hospitals and large general hospitals miles from the front lines.
According to his military service record, Bakken continued to serve with the 127th Field Hospital in the area of Alsace, Germany from May 18 through July 21, 1918 and then in the Aisne Marne Offensive from July 29-Aug. 7. During the Aisne-Marne Offensive, the 32nd Infantry Division, including the 127th Field Hospital, was sent to the region of Chateau-Thierry, France, historical records show. It was here that the 32nd Infantry Division first found itself in heavy combat.
Just days after the 127th Field Hospital arrived in the Chateau-Thierry region, several of its female nurses would earn Silver Star commendations for heroism in caring for wounded during an artillery raid.
Bakken would go on to serve with the 127th Field Hospital in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive from Sept. 26-Nov. 11, 1918. After the armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918, ending the war, he would serve with the Army of the Occupation from Dec. 16, 1918 to April 18, 1919.
Bakken came home with the 127th Field Hospital on the USS George Washington, docking in New Jersey on May 6, 1919. They were greeted there by a delegation of officials from Wisconsin and other states. He was formally discharged from active World War I service on May 16, 1919, at Camp Grant, Illinois.
Bakken’s older brother, Adolph, born in 1894, also served in the 32nd Infantry Division during World War I, according to newspaper accounts.
Adolph Bakken served for 21 months in France with the 32nd Infantry Division, and was wounded, accounts said. After the war, like his brother, Adolph Bakken was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Both Bakken brothers survived World War I and came home, but not all Deerfield soldiers were so lucky
The Bakkens’ cousin, Arthur Kopang, had graduated from Deerfield High School in 1918, just days before enlisting in the military.
Kopang is one of five starred soldiers from Deerfield listed on an Honor Roll in Deerfield Fireman’s Park, as having died in World War I. He died in France on Nov. 1, 1918. His remains were eventually returned to Wisconsin and buried with full military rites in Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison on Oct. 16, 1921.
At Arthur Kopang’s funeral in 1921 at Luther Memorial Church in Madison, five of his six pallbearers were cousins from Deerfield: Lawrence Bakken, Adolph Bakken, Walter Bakken, Richard Rydel and Allen Johnson.
After World War I, Walter Bakken moved to Madison. According to U.S. Census records, he was living there in 1920 and joined Luther Memorial Church in 1921 along with his mother and siblings.
Bakken continued in military service in the 1920s as a member of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 135th Medical Regiment. National Guard records show that in 1929, he was a commissioned officer with the 135th Medical Regiment, with the rank of captain, and was living in Madison.
He married Helen Bleecker, of Lake Mills, on March 22, 1930, at her parents’ home in Lake Mills. At the time of their marriage Bleecker was also working in the medical field, as a graduate nurse at Wisconsin General Hospital in Madison.
For a time in the 1930s, Bakken dabbled in local politics.
In 1936 he ran for the District 12 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and won, but lost that seat in a subsequent election in 1938.
According to his obituary, Bakken died on Nov. 20, 1977, at age 79, in Madison, his home for more than 50 years. He was buried in Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.
His obituary said Bakken was a retired U.S. Army officer who had put in 33 years of active duty, encompassing World War I and World War II.
He was a member of Luther Memorial Church in Madison from 1921 until his death, his obituary said. He was also a 50-year member of the Freemason Hiram Lodge No. 50 in Madison and belonged to American Legion Blackhawk Post No. 553, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1818 and the 32nd Division Association.
Walter Bakken is one of six Deerfield and Cambridge-area soldiers whose military stories will be included in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local soldiers that will be published in November.
