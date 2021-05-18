May 20-28 Deerfield School Meals

May 20
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa
Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub
May 21
Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza, applesauce, corn
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich
May 24
Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots
Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or BBQ pork sandwich
May 25
Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apricots
Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or cheddar cheese melt
May 26
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, steamed broccoli
Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or ham and cheddar sub
May 27
Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji fries, orange juice
Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza
May 28
Elementary school: Hot dog, chips, strawberries
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Cuban pork sandwich