May 20-28 Deerfield School Meals

May 20

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa

Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub

May 21

Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza, applesauce, corn

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich

May 24

Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots

Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or BBQ pork sandwich

May 25

Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apricots

Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or cheddar cheese melt

May 26

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, steamed broccoli

Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or ham and cheddar sub

May 27

Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji fries, orange juice

Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza

May 28

Elementary school: Hot dog, chips, strawberries

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Cuban pork sandwich

