Logan Koch records four RBIs in Cambridge home talent win over Waterloo

Logan Koch drove in four runs and Jared Horton recorded nine strikeouts in a Cambridge home talent 13-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 19.
In the top of the first inning, Koch drove in Colton Ehrke on a fielder’s choice, giving Cambridge a 1-0 lead. After Waterloo (0-7) tied the game in the second on a single, JT Parish gave the Blues (5-3) a 2-1 lead with an RBI triple, scoring Chase Jarlsberg.
Koch scored Jace Horton and Jarlsberg in the fifth on an RBI single, putting the Blues up 4-1. In the sixth, Jarlsberg hit a two-run triple, scoring Ehrke and Austin Haugen.
Parish scored Jarlsberg on a double and Parish then scored on an RBI single from Jared Horton, giving Cambridge an 8-1 lead. In the eighth, Jarlsberg scored Ehrke on a double and then Jarlsberg scored on an RBI double from Parish.
Koch then hit a single to score Parish and Denver Evans hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jared Horton. Ehrke hit a double to drive in Koch, putting Cambridge up 13-1. The game was called after the eighth inning.
Jared Horton earned the win, pitching over four innings, while allowing just one hit. Evans pitched in relief, striking out five in over three innings.
Cambridge is second in the Southeast North Division. The Blues take on Footville (2-5) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.