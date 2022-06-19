 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
CAMBRIDGE HOME TALENT

Logan Koch records four RBIs in Cambridge home talent win over Waterloo

Logan Koch drove in four runs and Jared Horton recorded nine strikeouts in a Cambridge home talent 13-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 19.

In the top of the first inning, Koch drove in Colton Ehrke on a fielder’s choice, giving Cambridge a 1-0 lead. After Waterloo (0-7) tied the game in the second on a single, JT Parish gave the Blues (5-3) a 2-1 lead with an RBI triple, scoring Chase Jarlsberg.

Koch scored Jace Horton and Jarlsberg in the fifth on an RBI single, putting the Blues up 4-1. In the sixth, Jarlsberg hit a two-run triple, scoring Ehrke and Austin Haugen.

Parish scored Jarlsberg on a double and Parish then scored on an RBI single from Jared Horton, giving Cambridge an 8-1 lead. In the eighth, Jarlsberg scored Ehrke on a double and then Jarlsberg scored on an RBI double from Parish.

Koch then hit a single to score Parish and Denver Evans hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jared Horton. Ehrke hit a double to drive in Koch, putting Cambridge up 13-1. The game was called after the eighth inning.

Jared Horton earned the win, pitching over four innings, while allowing just one hit. Evans pitched in relief, striking out five in over three innings.

Cambridge is second in the Southeast North Division. The Blues take on Footville (2-5) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Cambridge 13, Waterloo 1 (8)

Cambridge 101 024 05X —13 16 0

Waterloo 010 000 00X — 1 1 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Jar. Horton (W; 4.2-1-1-1-9-7), Evans (3.1-0-0-0-5-1); W: Duckert (L; 6-9-8-7-0-3), Filter (1-7-5-4-4-0-1), Hensler (1-2-1-1-0-0).

Leading hitters — C: Jarlsberg 4x5 (2B, 3B), Koch 2x5, Parish 2 2B, 3B, Haugen 3x5; W: Filter 1x2.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK