CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to COVID-19, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, May 29
Tuna Salad Sandwich
on WW
Tomato Soup
Fruit Cup
Blueberry Pound Cake
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS – SF Cookie
Tuesday June 2
Meat sauce
Spaghetti noodles
Wax beans
Mixed green salad
Dressing
Peaches
Brownie
MO — Marina sauce
NCS — SF pudding
Friday June 5
Sweet and sour chicken
Brown rice
Peas
Banana
Rice pudding
MO — Veggie Sweet and sour chicken
NCS — SF pudding
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Due to the coronavirus, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
