Cambridge’s Ryan Lund and Ezra Stein have been selected to the 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team.
Both players were chosen on both sides of the football.
Lund, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior, was selected on both the offensive and defensive lines. A four-year starter and a two-time team captain, Lund helped the Blue Jays average 25.4 points per game and 235.6 yards per contest. On the defensive side, the down lineman made 37 tackles including five tackles for a loss.
Lund was named the Eastern Suburban Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Stein, a 6-0, 200-pound senior, was chosen as an inside linebacker and placekicker. He led the Blue Jays with 53 tackles and added eight tackles for a loss. And as a kicker he was perfect, making all 22 of his extra-point kicks and was 3-for-3 on field goals.
Stein was named the ESC Athlete of the Year.
