I have reached a point in my life, where I am beginning to see whole stories in photographs.
I often used to wonder, as I snapped photos of close friends and family members, or smiled alongside them, what course the rest of our lives would take. Where would we be in 25 years? What turns would our relationships take? Would we still know, love and care about each other?
Now, as I spend the Covid winter organizing photos, I see so much in them that wasn’t possible to originally know.
In a sledding photo of my two young children I still see their cherubic smiles. I still recall the fun we had. But behind them, I also see the SUV we’d wreck in a terrifying crash four years later. The two memories are, today, impossibly intertwined.
In high school dance photos, I now see many decades past the hair-sprayed bangs and poof sleeves to the mature women who are finishing raising children, capping careers, and moving on to grand-parenting. Where did we go? To here, the path to which is no longer a mystery.
There was so much, as we stood for graduation photos, that we did not yet know.
I can no longer separate memories tied to photos of my grandparents’ house when it was theirs, to memories of the gracious current owner’s recent offer to give us a tour. Today, that intertwining caps, in my mind, my grandparents’ story.
Large group family wedding photos especially bring pause. You can see, now, the life course of everyone, from the grandma who would live to be just shy of 100 to the 8-year-old who would grow up to be a confident professional with a wife and child. I see people I’ve stayed close to, and those who have drifted off. I see future children, coming shadows of our young selves. What came next is no longer unknown.
And then came Covid-19. Photos from this year are still a story in the making.
I’ve stared at length at photos from a high school band concert in March 2020. Days before school shut down, hundreds of people filled a gym, oblivious. Now, we know. The context is forever cemented.
Neither can I, today, look at photos of my son getting his driver’s license last March, without knowing that days later, schools would shut for nearly a year. Separating the two memories is impossible.
I have often stared, this winter, at our lockdown photos: the screen shots of virtual activities, homework at the dining room table, the socially distanced milestones that were supposed to involve a party but became cake in quiet isolation.
What memories will flood my mind, when one day we comb through our pandemic photos?
I have some hopes.
I hope we see resilience that we dug deep to find, that went on to carry us through the after times.
I hope we see a deepened sense of community and a deepened commitment to caring about others, that colored forever how we loved and connected.
I hope we don’t see self-isolation that continued after it was no longer necessary, a forever sinking into ourselves.
I hope we see future health and relationships that couldn’t be broken by quarantine.
How will Covid-19 change us in ways that we can’t yet see but that one day will be transparent in old photos? What will be the rest of the story?
