Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Oct. 1 released his 2021 budget request. It will be considered by the Dane County Board over the coming month.
In a release, Parisi said his top priorities were COVID019, human services, equity, renewable energy and conservation.
“Our shared sense of community and willingness to do whatever it takes to help one another is prevailing as we navigate this unrivaled time,” Parisi said. “Because we have built upon our legacy year after year with innovative efforts to support mental health in our schools and community, protected hundreds of new acres each year for families to recreate and meet families where they are at with critical supports, we are better prepared to face the full throes of this global catastrophe that has engulfed our state and nation.”
Human Services
Parisi’s 2021 Human Services budget totals about $239 million. It includes:
- $9 million to ensure those who face homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have hotel rooms for safe respite.
- $50,000 for the regional economic development entity MadRep to assist with COVID-19 business recovery. It will survey local businesses on needs as the pandemic evolves and use that information to inform business retention and start-up work.
- “The organization is applying to the state for $10 million in revolving loan dollars to support what will no doubt be a challenging several months ahead for businesses and the economy they support,” Parisi added.
- $500,000 to partner with the organization “Restoring Roots” on a new multi-unit development to provide stable housing and recovery services to those who struggle with addiction, which has become more of a public health crisis during the pandemic.
- $300,000 to study the feasibility of developing a Behavioral Health Triage and Restoration Center to improve mental health care but also to continue reforming the criminal justice system, reducing recidivism, and in turn the jail population.
- $150,000 to evaluate the feasibility and benefits of longer-term remote work assignments and, in turn, develop a comprehensive plan for the county’s space needs moving forward. He is also including $2.5 million in the Department of Administration’s budget so Dane County can continue to meet time sensitive needs related to the pandemic.
- These dollars will allow the county to acquire personal protective equipment and cover the ongoing expenses associated with contact tracing and testing, Parisi said.
- $1 million so the Badger Prairie Health Care Center can complete construction on a new isolation room in the event a resident of the facility should test positive for COVID-19.
- $4.4 million for upgrades to the new home of Dane County Emergency Management.
- More than $900,000 to fully staff the county’s Behavioral Health Resource Center (BHRC). Designed to address the difficulty in navigating behavioral and mental health care, this county-operated and funded Center is now only weeks away from opening.
- $6 million for the 2021 Dane County Affordable Housing Fund. This will help build new housing projects across the county, creating opportunities for the growing number of families in need.
- This budget maintains the county’s rent assistance efforts through Joining Forces for Families that Parisi started and increased in past budgets.
- $3 million to continue the county’s commitment to protecting those who struggle with homelessness.
- Existing shelter capacity has reached a threshold where more needs to be done. Recognizing this, privately led efforts have sprung up in the past year about how to best address this need as a community. Dane County will partner in this work and serve as the primary capital contributor for purchasing the property and subsequent redevelopment for the most appropriate entity that steps forward ready and able to operate a new night shelter.
Equity & Access to Opportunity
Parisi’s 2021 budget expands on Dane County’s successful conservation and job skills training work with Operation Fresh Start (OFS), infusing more direct investment into workforce development and job training.
He has included $50,000 as part of a partnership to create a new “conservation graduate” crew that will work across the community, readying them for potential careers with Dane County Parks and other forestry, landscaping, agriculture, and conservation related employment fields.
Parisi is also seeking $2 million help the Urban League of Greater Madison purchase a site for an economic development hub along the South Park Street corridor dedicated to supporting minority-owned businesses.
Climate & Renewable Energy
The 2021 budget converts more of Dane County’s Highway Department fleet of diesel burning trucks into those that run on compressed natural gas and keeps
Dane County’s airport solar project is on track to being online in the coming weeks, generating enough electricity to power 1,700 homes. This 9-megawatt project is set to be fully operational in mid-December.
Dane County is also now actively working to complete plans to convert over 100 acres of county land into a new large-scale solar development. The county will lease land for this project in the Town of Cottage Grove and then acquire renewable energy credits from this new solar field. The project is expected to generate 14 megawatts of electricity—enough energy to power 2,650 homes.
Conservation & Water Quality
Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park and $350,000 to continue development of the trail through Governor Nelson State Park and funds to plan for a future trail connection that eventually leads to Mendota County Park.
It also includes $1.75 million to expand the Continuous Cover Program. The program helps to preserve lands from the ongoing pressures of development, reduce run-off, and mitigate the effects of climate change. And the budget includes more than $6 million to reduce flood risk along the Yahara Chain of Lakes; $9.1 million for its “Suck the Muck” sediment removal program; $4 million for Dane County’s Conservation Fund; and $1 million for its Flood Risk Reduction Fund.
In a release, Parisi said “this budget was deeply challenging, in the midst of what has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us, at every level.”
However, “I know our resiliency will carry us,” He said.
Parisi said sales tax collections are on track to end the year down almost $12 million and other revenues that county departments like the Henry Vilas Zoo, Alliant Energy Center, and those collected by the Dane County Treasurer’s Office have all declined this year—a direct result of the economic fallout from COVID-19.
The 2021 operating budget totals about $615 million. The capital budget is about $71 million. The budget includes a levy increase of 4.09%, increasing taxes on the average home by $30.18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.