CAMBRIDGE
2020 Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. From July 1 to Aug. 31, pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed in downtown Cambridge. The Storywalk Project was created by Anne Fergusen of Vermont, and is meant to be a fun way to read while walking outside. Kids can share their own dragon drawings by dropping them off at the library or emailing Patty Hoggatt.
DIY Crafts
Anew Vintage Dream, a design studio in Cambridge, is holding virtual DIY arts and crafts tutorials for a new project every week on their Facebook page every Thursday night at 5 p.m.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.