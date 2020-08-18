CAMBRIDGE

2020 Storywalk

The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. From July 1 to Aug. 31, pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed in downtown Cambridge. The Storywalk Project was created by Anne Fergusen of Vermont, and is meant to be a fun way to read while walking outside. Kids can share their own dragon drawings by dropping them off at the library or emailing Patty Hoggatt.

DIY Crafts

Anew Vintage Dream, a design studio in Cambridge, is holding virtual DIY arts and crafts tutorials for a new project every week on their Facebook page every Thursday night at 5 p.m.

DEERFIELD

Deerfield Farmers Market

The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.

The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.

