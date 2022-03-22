Financial accountability, building details are focus as station forums wrap up

Local residents filled a room at the Cambridge Market Cafe on Saturday March 19, asking questions and hearing presenters talk about upcoming referendums to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge.
It was one of the last in a series of public information sessions held since mid-February at local eateries, town and village halls and at the station itself, where optional tours were included. Local seniors were to have one more opportunity to see the station, take a tour and ask questions as the Cambridge Community Activities Program prepared to host a senior luncheon there on Wednesday, March 23.
As has been the case at previous forums, the discussion revolved around the $6.3 million proposal that’s on the ballot on April 5 in the village of Cambridge and the towns of Oakland and Christiana; what has changed about the plans since those three communities shot down a $6.5 million station expansion referendum in April 2021; how the cost is proposed to be shared between 5 municipalities served by Cambridge fire and EMS; and the expected impact on individual property taxpayers.
Speakers on March 19 included Christiana Town Chairman Mark Cook, who represents the town on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission; Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson; Third Assistant Fire Chief Joe Evans; and Sheila Palinkas, a member of the fire and EMS commission’s Building Review Committee that spent last summer reviewing plans to expand the station after some area referendums to fund the project failed in April 2021.
Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana, the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale are proposed to divide the $6.3 million cost based on their equalized values. Cambridge would contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, would be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Because it receives substantial shared revenue payments from a power plant built in the township more than 20 years ago, the town of Christiana doesn’t levy a local tax, so it doesn’t have a per $100,000 impact. The town has the cash to pay its share of the station expansion, if it’s approved by voters in April, Cook has said.
A handout being circulated by the commission, that lists the annual taxpayer impact in Christiana as $61 per $100,000 of assessed value, is purely for comparison sake, Cook has said. Some local residents might find it useful to see that alongside the impact in the other municipalities, he has said.
Revisions
At first glance, the revised $6.3 million proposal doesn’t seem much different from what was on the ballot last year. It’s just $200,000 less than $6.5 million proposed in 2021.
But Johnson and Cook have said there’s nuance in that price that voters need to understand.
A new cost estimate given to the commission a few months after the three failed 2021 referendums was sharply higher due to rising construction costs, they said. The same-sized building proposed in April 2021 at a cost of $6.5 million would now cost about $7.1 million, the commission was told.
The Building Review Committee and commission responded by finding ways to trim about $800,000 out of the proposed project. One of seven proposed new truck bays could be eliminated, it was suggested. And there could be four instead of eight new bedrooms. With other suggested trims, the commission shrunk the proposed square footage down to about 23,000 square feet, from 28,000 proposed in 2021.
Included in the $6.3 million is the purchase of a now former Pizza Pit restaurant adjacent to the station on West Main Street, to expand onto that site. The town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019 for $280,000, and has an agreement with the other four municipalities who will pay the town back, once their referendums pass.
Cook has also stressed that the proposed $6.3 million is a spending cap and that the current plans are only conceptual. Final design work would begin after the referendums are approved, and design work and the construction would be competitively bid out, Cook said. A Kaukauna firm, Keller, Inc., that did the conceptual design, would not be guaranteed a design-build contract, Cook said.
“We’ll design the best building we can build with the money that we get,” Cook said.
The fire and EMS departments “need a new building, they really do,” Cook added.
Evans spoke about regional cooperation, noting that with just 40 volunteer members, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department can’t cover every local incident on its own. It has access to automatic backup via a regional mutual aid system, and comes to the aid of other departments when called, he said.
In response to community questions about the potential cost to maintain a larger building, Palinkas noted that EMS and fire department staff and volunteers do all of the station cleaning and vehicle and equipment maintenance in-between and after calls. “They’re not going to hire more people to do that,” she said.
One attendee who raised questions on March 19 was Cathy Yerges, owner of the Cambridge Market Cafe. She said there’s a sense among some local residents that volunteer EMTs were driven away in recent years, as the EMS department hired more full-time paramedics.
‘There were a lot of things done to basically tell the volunteers that they weren’t needed,” Yerges said.
Cook said EMS Director Paul Blount has been reaching out since being hired late in 2021, to try to bring back former volunteers.
Yerges acknowledged those efforts.
“Hopefully that’ll turn around again,” she said.
Yerges also expressed concern about the commission’s financial accountability to local taxpayers, pointing for example to how a few paramedic positions were initially created, and then more were added at considerable expense, straining local municipal budgets.
“As a business owner, I have to run my business as a business and I would like to see the commission,” do the same, she said.