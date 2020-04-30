Susan Anita Stricker Pitts died on April 14, 2020. She was born in Fort Atkinson, to Thomas and Betty Stricker on June 18, 1957. Growing up on the family farm in the London/Cambridge area she was a true animal lover, as a child and young adult she spent tireless hours in 4H Club and summers showing at the county fairs. She was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and rode her own bike since the age of 17.
Susan graduated the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1978. She went on to work for Verizon in Sun Prairie and transferred to Tampa, Florida in 1980 where she continued to work for Verizon until her retirement. Returning to Wisconsin she purchased a home and resort in Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Larry Pitts. She is survived by two sons, Jeremy and Jerade both of Phillips. Also survived by siblings Dawn, Roanna, Brenda and Tom.
At this time no services are to be held.
