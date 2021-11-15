You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

Nov. 19 - Dec. 3 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.

There will be no luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, due to Thanksgiving.

The next CAP Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m at Plow, 159 W. Main St., Cambridge. Plow owner Charles Fiesel will be preparing a holiday feast. The entertainment will be a singer performing classic holiday pieces. RSVP’s MUST be made no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1. Call (608) 423-8045 to RSVP.

No late add-ons will be allowed due to limited space and food preparation.

CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Nov. 19

Roast Turkey in Gravy

Cranberry stuffing

Green Bean Casserole

NAS – green beans

Yam Bake

Spiced Pears

Pumpkin pie

Salad Option: Pulled Pork Confetti Salad

MO – Egg salad Sandwich

NCS – SF Pie

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Peas

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Apple Pie

MO – Red Beans and Rice

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Nov. 26

No Meal — Thanksgiving holiday

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Chili w/Cheese (NAS to omit)

Baked potato

Sour cream/butter

Cornbread

Warm Cinnamon Spiced Apples

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO – Veggie chili

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Dec. 3

Meatballs in gravy

Mashed potatoes

Mixed greens

Dressing

WW Dinner roll/butter Mixed Fruit

Choc. Pudding Cup

MO – Veggie Meatballs NCS – SF Pudding

Salad Option—Tuna Salad

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.

Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.

