Nov. 19 - Dec. 3 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
There will be no luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, due to Thanksgiving.
The next CAP Senior Luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m at Plow, 159 W. Main St., Cambridge. Plow owner Charles Fiesel will be preparing a holiday feast. The entertainment will be a singer performing classic holiday pieces. RSVP’s MUST be made no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1. Call (608) 423-8045 to RSVP.
No late add-ons will be allowed due to limited space and food preparation.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Nov. 19
Roast Turkey in Gravy
Cranberry stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
NAS – green beans
Yam Bake
Spiced Pears
Pumpkin pie
Salad Option: Pulled Pork Confetti Salad
MO – Egg salad Sandwich
NCS – SF Pie
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Pork Loin in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Peas
WW Bread/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
Apple Pie
MO – Red Beans and Rice
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Nov. 26
No Meal — Thanksgiving holiday
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Chili w/Cheese (NAS to omit)
Baked potato
Sour cream/butter
Cornbread
Warm Cinnamon Spiced Apples
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Veggie chili
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, Dec. 3
Meatballs in gravy
Mashed potatoes
Mixed greens
Dressing
WW Dinner roll/butter Mixed Fruit
Choc. Pudding Cup
MO – Veggie Meatballs NCS – SF Pudding
Salad Option—Tuna Salad
DEERFIELD
DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot.