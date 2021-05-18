Deer-Grove EMS marks EMS Week

Deer-Grove EMS currently has 42 paramedics and EMTs. Nine are full-time, 15 are limited-term employees and 18 are volunteers.
The department is a certified paramedic service that provides 24-hour coverage for about 16,000 people in the town and village of Cottage Grove, town and village of Deerfield and a portion of the town of Pleasant Springs.
The Deer-Grove EMS district was created in 1978.
Its personnel now respond to about 1,000 calls a year out of stations in Deerfield and Cottage Grove. And it is working toward establishing a community medic program “to help improve our community’s health.”
Its mission statement states that Deer-Grove EMS “provides for the health and well-being of our communities with a team of professionals that are dedicated, knowledgeable and have a vested interest in our neighbors.”
And its vision statement strives for its members to “be recognized as leaders in our profession and as positive community role models. We will provide exemplary services and patient care to our communities by investing in public education, training and teamwork. We will be accountable to each other, to our patients and to our communities. We will also strive to encourage one another’s professional growth as we guide the department into the future.”