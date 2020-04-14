SSM Health Dean Medical Group has temporarily closed its clinic in Deerfield as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an April 8 release, it said that in “in order to best respond to operational needs,” it was temporarily suspending clinical services at four SSM Health Dean Medical Group locations.
Effective at the end of business on Friday April 10, it temporarily closed clinics in Deerfield, Delavan, Evansville and Waterloo.
“Staff and providers from these locations will be temporarily moved to other locations to assist with care. We anticipate this suspension of service will last through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic response and we will continually assess when these locations will resume services,” the release said. “Staff is reaching out to those patients who may be impacted by this change. When appropriate, patients will be offered a telehealth visit. If necessary, in-person visits will be scheduled at one of our other clinic locations.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, and SSM Health is evaluating community safety and needs on an ongoing basis. We thank our communities, patients and visitors for their patience and understanding during this time.”
SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system with more than 40,000 employees and physicians across the Midwest. In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs approximately 14,500 people, serving the south-central part of the state with coordinated care across seven hospitals, ten post-acute care facilities, and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites. SSM Health also serves nearly 398,000 lives through Dean Health Plan.
