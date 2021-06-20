The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization played secret partners on Tuesday, June 15. In first place of the 18-hole golfers, both Wendy Lehr and Sharon Lund shared first place in Flight 1. Joyce Gehler and Peggy Davis shared first place in Flight 2. Wendy Lehr had a birdie on #7. Both Cindy Hartman and Betty Reay sunk their approaches on #6.
Of the 9-hole golfers, Virginia Newcomb took first place low net and low putts in first place. Second place low net went to Evie Lund. Sharing low putts with Virginia was Denise Lind, Barb Lyon and Sue Adas. Second place low putts went to Mary Ann Zwaska.
In Flight 2, low net first place was Sue Buell. Second place was a three-way tie between Carol Schneider, Marti Tenzer, and Gina Eggert. Third place went to Vicki O’Kane. In low putts, Gina Eggert, Carol Schneider, and Jane Spindler had a three-way tie. Second place went to Sue Buell and Vicki O’Kane and third to Marg Stach.
Flight 3 low net went again to Mary Heynis, low putts had tie between Marilyn Lueder and Julie Clark. The big news this week was Sue Buell with her second career hole-in- one, this one at LRCC on #12. Congratulations to Sue!
In Bridge, the previous March Madness tournament playoff was finalized this week. Winners were Donna Martin and Wendy Lehr. Virginia Newcomb was the first place winner in bridge this week. Second went to Carol Schneider, third to Betty Litscher, and fourth to Linda Teske.
Euchre players have been playing cards since May 26. The first round played had Bernadine Christianson in first place, second was Pat New, in third Diane Wilkinson and fourth, Pat Gahan. The second round on June 1 had a tie for first place between Jackie Slinde and Joanne Hall. In second was Carol Zimbric, Bernadine Christianson in third and a tie was between Marilyn Lueder and Diane Wilkinson. June 8 euchre resulted in Pat New taking first place, Sue Adas in second, third went to Alice Reinen, fourth to Bernadine Christianson and in fifth, Joanne Hall. On June 15, Pat New retained her first
Christianson and in fifth, Joanne Hall. On June 15, Pat New retained her first
place position, second was Pat Gahan, third resulted in a tie between Bernadine Christianson and Sue Adas. In fourth place was Joanne Hall.