Cambridge businesses are ready to welcome shoppers for the holidays, and are beautifying their windows as part of constest that runs through December.

Savor the season shoppingLocal businesses will offer extended shopping hours on Thursday, Dec. 10, until 7 p.m., for shoppers at downtown Cambridge businesses. The shopping night is put on by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.

Window decorating contestThe Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a window decorating contest from Dec. 4-25. The Chamber will award cash prizes to businesses who decorate their windows and receive votes on social media.

