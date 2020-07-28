UW-Platteville
Two students from Cambridge were named to the UW-Platteville Dean’s List in the spring 2020 semester. Jacob Stanford, an industrial technology management major, and Matthew Voight, an electrical engineering major, were recognized.
UW-Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee recognized its students for their academic achievement on the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Gunnar Neuman of Cambridge and Colton Perry of Deerfield were recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.