Kevin Philpot is the newest member of the Deerfield Village Board, filling a seat vacated by longtime member Jeremy McMullen
McMullen stepped away in September after being hired as the full-time chief of the Monona Fire Department, saying he would not have time to devote to the Deerfield board.
The Deerfield Village Board unanimously approved Philpot as the newest trustee on Oct. 12.
The Village Board also considered a second candidate, a relative of current board member Don Kositzke. That candidate yielded the position to Philpot.
Philpot is a Deerfield resident with a military career of over 20 years, in the U.S. Air Force and Wisconsin National Guard.
His resume, submitted to the board for consideration, said Philpot has been a member of the Wisconsin National Guard since 1999. He also reached the rank of full colonel in the Air Force and served as a vice air commander for the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
Philpot’s resume said he has experience with large-scale infrastructure construction, leadership roles and strategic planning, and has a Master’s degree.
Philpot will assume his seat at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 26.
Streetscape project
In other matters, the village board voted to amend its contract with engineering firm Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison for a streetscape project on Main Street.
Board members said the change was to account for additional costs.
The village is in the midst of reconstructing sidewalks and other elements along Main Street and Park Drive, at a total cost of around $550,000.
Funded through the village’s TIF District #3, that cost also includes engineering work by Town & Country Engineering of Fitchburg and design work by Vierbicher.
The village contracted in 2019 with Vierbicher for $9,100 for design work, which has already been paid.
Vierbicher approached the village in late June asking for an additional $4,100, to cover extra meetings, administrating the bidding process, and finalizing plans for construction.
The board approved 6-1, with Don Kositzke dissenting, to amend the contract, and pay an additional $3,200.
Suzanne Vincent of Vierbicher joined the board meeting Oct. 12 to explain the additional costs and what they were allocated for.
Ultimately, Vincent said Vierbicher asked for $3,200 in additional funds rather than the $4,100 sought in June because Vierbicher didn’t do about $900 worth of initially anticipated construction administration tasks.
Vincent said the firm also has donated hours to the project, worth about $2,500.
The firm “proceeded with the work, in good faith. We want to keep the project moving, we don’t want to cause any unreasonable delays,” Vincent said. “We’re not in the interest of nickel and diming.”
Kositzke objected to amending the contract, making a failed motion to not pay the additional funds.
“I still don’t understand,” Kositzke said. “If it was mis-bid, it was mis-bid, but...I haven’t seen the extra value.”
Board member Scott Tebon said he understood about the unforeseen meetings and the rising costs, saying Vierbicher “did a nice job helping get us there.”
“She did do a lot of extra work,” Board president Greg Frutiger agreed.
Board member Gary Wieczorek said he didn’t appreciate that the village didn’t find out about the additional hours until they had already been spent. Board member Arnold Evensen agreed, saying there should have been a change order earlier in the process.
“I’m still very uncomfortable with this whole process and how it went down, it just doesn’t smell right,” Wieczorek said.
