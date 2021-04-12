The following is a list of Deerfield High School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

9th Grade Honor Roll

Grace Dunsirn

Paige Fleming

Hayden Frazer

Hamid Hakimi

Abby Hinrichs

Kylee Lonigro

Lillian Schultz

Samantha Slovacek

Robert Thompson

9th Grade High Honor Roll

Ella Arenz

Mason Carerros

Jackson Drobac

Olivia Gollup

Kristopher Hahn

Julia Hewitt

Parker Howard

Eli Key

Chloe Moore

Emerson Pete

Maya Pries

Ruby Robinson

Ian Schultz

9th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Nevaeh Bassett

Lydia Berryman

Skyler Her

Emmett Hruby

Lia Julseth

Audrey Kessenich

Martin Kimmel

Elizabeth Stevens

10th Grade Honor Roll

Tobias Arenz

Karlee Berge

Isabella Cabral

Annabelle Contreras

Madelyn Matte

Lindsay Moen

Trevor Morgan

Brenna Pearson

10th Grade High Honor Roll

Kylie Anderson

Josephine Bach

Grace Brattlie

Jack Christianson

Kylee Fankhauser

Abigail Grosvold

Samantha Gruber

Moli Haak

Calla Hansen

Aiden Kammann

Addison Kapral

Thomas Lees

Kadence Leigh

Pierce Manning

Macy Martin

Ella Perry

Jenna Rosol

Seirra Schliewe

Savannah Tomlin

10th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Elliott Bender

Cora Bennett

Robert Cole

Jadyn Collar

Julia Fischer

Cal Fisher

Kalob Kimmel

Alma Mikkelson

Evelyn Mikkelson

Miles Petersen

Kaleb Regoli

Stephanie Siewert

Benjamin Sigurslid

Eric Staszak

Abigail Weisse

11th Grade Honor Roll

Danielle Kroll

Kequan McCoy

Malayah Navarro

Olivia Slovacek

David Valdes

11th Grade High Honor Roll

Laura Bush

Wesley Christianson

Jacob Dunsirn

Breanna Ezzell

Kaden Fiez

Peyton Freymiller

Treyton Jourdan

Morgan Mack

Vincent Mancheski

Matthew Peterson

Emma Rick

Ingrid Rucks

11th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Dayton Lasack

Ethan Transue

12th Grade Honor Roll

Raymond Bach

Chayne Bush

Brandon Her

Maria Higgins

Maria Howard

Benicio Lemke

Parker Massey

Hayden Phillips

Collin Thom

Kayla Westever

Nicholas Wilfong

12th Grade High Honor Roll

Ashlee Ballmoos

Kylie Damon

Kayden Erickson

Hailie Hefel

Isaac John

Kristyn Kubitz

Kadin Matheson

Clayton Mathwig

Jack McDonough

Nicholas McDonough

