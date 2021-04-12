The following is a list of Deerfield High School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
9th Grade Honor Roll
Grace Dunsirn
Paige Fleming
Hayden Frazer
Hamid Hakimi
Abby Hinrichs
Kylee Lonigro
Lillian Schultz
Samantha Slovacek
Robert Thompson
9th Grade High Honor Roll
Ella Arenz
Mason Carerros
Jackson Drobac
Olivia Gollup
Kristopher Hahn
Julia Hewitt
Parker Howard
Eli Key
Chloe Moore
Emerson Pete
Maya Pries
Ruby Robinson
Ian Schultz
9th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Nevaeh Bassett
Lydia Berryman
Skyler Her
Emmett Hruby
Lia Julseth
Audrey Kessenich
Martin Kimmel
Elizabeth Stevens
10th Grade Honor Roll
Tobias Arenz
Karlee Berge
Isabella Cabral
Annabelle Contreras
Madelyn Matte
Lindsay Moen
Trevor Morgan
Brenna Pearson
10th Grade High Honor Roll
Kylie Anderson
Josephine Bach
Grace Brattlie
Jack Christianson
Kylee Fankhauser
Abigail Grosvold
Samantha Gruber
Moli Haak
Calla Hansen
Aiden Kammann
Addison Kapral
Thomas Lees
Kadence Leigh
Pierce Manning
Macy Martin
Ella Perry
Jenna Rosol
Seirra Schliewe
Savannah Tomlin
10th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Elliott Bender
Cora Bennett
Robert Cole
Jadyn Collar
Julia Fischer
Cal Fisher
Kalob Kimmel
Alma Mikkelson
Evelyn Mikkelson
Miles Petersen
Kaleb Regoli
Stephanie Siewert
Benjamin Sigurslid
Eric Staszak
Abigail Weisse
11th Grade Honor Roll
Danielle Kroll
Kequan McCoy
Malayah Navarro
Olivia Slovacek
David Valdes
11th Grade High Honor Roll
Laura Bush
Wesley Christianson
Jacob Dunsirn
Breanna Ezzell
Kaden Fiez
Peyton Freymiller
Treyton Jourdan
Morgan Mack
Vincent Mancheski
Matthew Peterson
Emma Rick
Ingrid Rucks
11th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Dayton Lasack
Ethan Transue
12th Grade Honor Roll
Raymond Bach
Chayne Bush
Brandon Her
Maria Higgins
Maria Howard
Benicio Lemke
Parker Massey
Hayden Phillips
Collin Thom
Kayla Westever
Nicholas Wilfong
12th Grade High Honor Roll
Ashlee Ballmoos
Kylie Damon
Kayden Erickson
Hailie Hefel
Isaac John
Kristyn Kubitz
Kadin Matheson
Clayton Mathwig
Jack McDonough
Nicholas McDonough
