JEFFERSON — While the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team came up short of earning team wins in Tuesday’s home triple-dual, the EagleJays managed to set a new school record to highlight their night at Fort Healthcare Aquatic Center.
In the first varsity race of the night the foursome of Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, Brooke Whiting and Josie Peterson set a new standard in the 200-yard medley relay winning in a school-record time of 1 minute, 54.16 seconds.
The time broke the previous record of 1:55.37 set in 2018 by Peterson, Megan Duffy, Olivia Gallardo and Halle Peterson.
It was just the beginning of big nights for Peterson and Rank as the pair were part of four victories. Peterson, a senior, took first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.60) and 100 freestyle (:55.93), while Rank, a freshman, won both the 200 IM (2:15.73) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.19).
Peterson and Rank teamed up one more time, joining Davis and senior Sophie Peterson in winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.71.
McFarland earned the sweep defeating Jefferson/Cambridge (101-69) and Stoughton (113-57). J/C also lost to Stoughton (97-73).
Jefferson/Cambridge will be back at home Thursday hosting Lodi in a 6 p.m. start.
