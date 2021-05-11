You are the owner of this article.
May 13-21 Deerfield School Meals

May 13

Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji fries

Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza

May 14

Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, cinnamon apples, green beans

Middle-high school: Pizza (Cheese or pepperoni) or Cuban pork sandwich (pulled pork, ham, provolone, served warm)

May 17

Elementary school: Hot dog, seasoned fries, pears

Middle-high school: Hot dog and seasoned fries or ravioli and breadstick

May 18

Elementary school: Hamburger/cheeseburger, French fries, strawberry applesauce

Middle-high school: Hamburger/cheeseburger and fries or Italian sub

May 19

Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup

Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or turkey and provolone sub

May 20

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa cup

Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub

May 21

Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza, applesauce, corn

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich

