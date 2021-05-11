May 13-21 Deerfield School Meals

May 13
Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji fries
Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza
May 14
Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, cinnamon apples, green beans
Middle-high school: Pizza (Cheese or pepperoni) or Cuban pork sandwich (pulled pork, ham, provolone, served warm)
May 17
Elementary school: Hot dog, seasoned fries, pears
Middle-high school: Hot dog and seasoned fries or ravioli and breadstick
May 18
Elementary school: Hamburger/cheeseburger, French fries, strawberry applesauce
Middle-high school: Hamburger/cheeseburger and fries or Italian sub
May 19
Elementary school: French bread pizza, pizza sauce, berry cup
Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or turkey and provolone sub
May 20
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa cup
Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub
May 21
Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza, applesauce, corn
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish sandwich
