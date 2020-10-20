In annual reports to the Cambridge School Board, representatives of the Severson Learning Center and Koshkonong Trails Charter School talked on Oct. 19 about operating in a pandemic and what the future holds.
Adam Gould, director of the Severson Learning Center, shared about school field trip programs that occurred at the SLC before schools shut in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and said the property is open to school district families who want to come out and enjoy its trails and other spaces.
Laura Emrick, lead teacher at Koshkonong Trails School, said robust project and place-based learning has continuedwhile its students in grades 7-12 are learning virtually.
Emrick said connecting students to the local community via their projects has been more important than ever. “It’s helped keep them engaged,” she said.
Emrick said she’s frequently asked whether the school might expand to include sixth-graders. “To be honest, I get that question a lot,” she said.
Emrick said Koshkonong Trails teachers and its governance board feel strongly that project-based learning requires independent decision making and there is "a lot of maturity necessary, in having that amount of choice.” She said students spend seventh and eighth-grade in a teacher-led environment before working fully independently. “We spend seventh and eighth-grade preparing them for that,” she said.
Emrick said upcoming goals include adding a third teacher and sharing more about the school in public outreach efforts.
In 2021, Koshkonong Trail's original charter will expire, school board members noted. The school district could choose to renew it for another three years, or for five years.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said “overall things have gone extremely well; the things that we would change are small. I think this is an exemplary charter school and I couldn’t think of any reason in the world that the board wouldn’t want to proceed with that long-term commitment.”
Tax levy
In other matters on Oct. 19, the school board approved a 2020-21 tax levy of about $7 million. The school district’s mill rate per $100,000 of a home’s value is $9.38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.