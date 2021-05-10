May 13-20 Cambridge-Deerfield Worship Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Sunday
9:00 a.m. Worship with communion
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
5:30 p.m. Property meeting
6:15 p.m. Church Council meeting
Wednesday
Newsletter deadline
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live, on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987) and limited in-person by sign-up.
10-10:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion
7 p.m. Stewardship Committee
Monday
9:30 a.m. Quilters
7 p.m. Revelation study on Zoom
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Grace Gab
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Confirmation and Pre-Confirmation
OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sunday
10 a.m. Hybrid Worship reservations required, live-streamed on Facebook, later uploaded to YouTube
Online
Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
Thursday
1 p.m. Ladies Aid
Sunday
10:15 a.m. Worship
Tuesday
10:45 a.m. Bible study
11:45 a.m. Choir rehearsal
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
Tuesday-Friday
8:30 a.m. Mass
Friday
6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Saturday
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
Sunday
10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Sarah Key, Vicar
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Thursday
1 p.m. Book Study at the Education Center
Sunday
9:00 a.m. Parking Lot Worship
10 a.m. Sunday School
Thursday
1 p.m. Book Study at the Education Center
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Bible Study
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
9:30 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. Bible Study
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Bible Study
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
Sunday
8 a.m. Confirmation Class
9 a.m. Worship
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
