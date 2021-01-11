When Cambridge and Deerfield meet it’s always a special game between the local girls basketball rivals, but circumstances surrounding Saturday’s non-conference showdown have been way out of realm of normalcy.
Deerfield was playing just its second game of the season after its school district lifted the in-game hold on winter sports during COVID-19, while Cambridge had just two wins in its first 10 games of the 2020-21 season.
The Blue Jays (3-8) held off a stiff challenge from the Demons earning a 51-45 victory at Knoblauch Gymnasium. It was the eighth straight win in the annual head-to-head meeting.
“Without summer basketball it’s been 10-to-11 months since we played any sort of competitive basketball, so you know there’s going to be kids just feeling their way through it,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler. “The fact that we really struggled offensively against Johnson Creek and were able to pull that one out, and then I saw better things Saturday against Cambridge.”
“The kids were obviously excited to play against a rival. It’s always fun to play Cambridge,” added Schindler.
Mayah Holzhueter poured in a season and game-high 26 points to lead the Blue Jays (3-8).
“Holzhueter is tough, she has the ability to step out and shoot the basketball and then take you off the dribble which we struggled with,” said Schindler.
Cambridge took a nine-point lead into halftime, then withstood Deerfield’s second-half comeback.
Moli Haak and Steffi Siewert each scored 11 points to lead the Demons (1-1), while Brenna Ezzell added 10.
Maggie Schmude complemented Holzhueter with eight points, whie Taylor Stenklyft added six points and Saveea Freeland scored five.
CAMBRIDGE 51, DEERFIELD 45
Deerfield 14 31 — 45
Cambridge 23 28 — 51
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 1-2 4, Eickhoff 1 2-2 4, Ezzel 5 0-0 10, Siewert 4 3-3 11, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 5 1-6 11, Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals — 18 7-13 45.
Cambridge — Downing 1 0-0 2, Roidt 2 0-0 4, Holzhueter 6 12-15 26, Stenklyft 2 1-4 6, Schmude 2 4-9 8, Freeland 1 3-6 5. Totals — 14 20-34 51.
3-point goals — D 2 (Winger 1, Brattlie 1); C 3 (Holzhueter 2, Stenklyft 1). Total fouls — D 18; C 15. Fouled out — Siewert.
Deerfield 46
Johnson Creek 34
Deerfield played its first game since Feb. 28, 2020 and used a pair of 23-point quarters to defeat host Johnson Creek in Trailways South Conference play Friday.
“You spend so much time in the gym working with each other that you generate relationships, but it’s really difficult to simulate the basketball stuff and the competitive nature of what is playing against another school. The kids were excited, I was excited. It was a good weekend,” said Schindler.
Haak scored 18 points to share game-high honors with the Bluejays’ Lexi Swanson.
Ezzell also reached double figures with 10, while Siewert added nine and Grace Brattlie scored seven for the Demons.
DEERFIELD 46, JOHNSON CREEK 34
Deerfield 23 23 — 46
Johnson Creek 17 17 — 34
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Eickhoff 1 0-2 2, Ezzell 5 0-0 10, Siewert 4 1-2 9, Brattlie 2 2-2 7, Haak 7 4-4 18. Totals — 19 7-10 46.
Johnson Creek — Whitehouse 2 0-0 5, Budig 2 2-4 7, Swanson 7 3-3 18, Rue 0 0-2 4, Walk 1 2-2 4. Totals — .
3-point goals — D 1 (Brattlie 1); JC 3 (Whitehouse 1, Budig 1, Swanson 1). Total fouls — D 13; JC 13.
Up Next
Deerfield will travel to Jefferson Saturday for a noon start against the Eagles.
Cambridge hosts Palmyra-Eagle Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
