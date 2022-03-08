Deerfield school board candidates weigh in on issues from COVID to building upgrades

Deerfield School Board candidates shared their views at a March 1 forum on issues ranging from the school district’s handling of COVID-19 to building upgrades, social emotional learning and academic achievement.
The virtual forum was hosted by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent. Due to COVID-19, it was privately recorded with just the newspaper’s editor and candidates in attendance. It included both questions posed by the newspaper and submitted by the community.
This was the second year the newspaper’s candidate forums were virtual. They were in-person events in 2019 and 2020.
Four people are running for two seats on the Deerfield School Board: incumbents Lisa Sigurslid and Melissa Frame and challengers Scott Michel and Jim Seibert.
Frame, Sigurslid and Michel participated in the March 1 forum. Seibert did not attend, nor did he respond to questions emailed to him.
The election is April 5.
Frame is a retired Deerfield Middle School teacher and parent of two grown children who has lived in the school district for 37 years. She’s concluding her first term on the board.
Michel has lived in the school district since 2012 and has four school-aged children. His wife, Katie, is currently on the school board. They operate fitness studios in southern Wisconsin and the Chicago area.
Sigurslid has lived in Deerfield for 20 years and has two children at Deerfield High School. She works as department administrator for the UW-Madison School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction and has been on the school board since 2013. She’s currently school board president.
COVID-19
Frame said she believes the school district did “a great job,” during the pandemic.
“Our school district’s remote learning plan was among the best,” she said. “Remote learning isn’t ideal, and we knew that going in, but our staff worked tirelessly to deliver relevant content to students and to keep them engaged.”
There were challenges, she acknowledged.
“Was it perfect? No, of course it wasn’t. But I sincerely believe that we did the absolute best we could, based on the tools and information available to us,” Frame said.
Michel, meanwhile, played down the idea that COVID-19 was a crisis.
“I don’t think the district is in a crisis, nor has it ever been in a crisis,” he said. “My guess is that nobody on this call has gone without a meal or shelter or clean water in the past two years, I know that I have not. I believe the majority of the world would trade their crises for our so-called crisis.”
School district residents now “have a unique opportunity to reflect on just how ineffective it was for the administration to impose its will upon students and community members,” Michel continued. “When any organization imposes its will on others, people are going to resist, and they are going to find their way around the demands. For the simple price of a bag of popcorn one could enjoy watching an entire high school basketball game without ever wearing a mask.”
Going forward, it’s the school board’s duty “to genuinely listen to the students, the parents and the greater community,” Michel continued. “By doing this we can begin to build back Deerfield’s trust and respect.”
Sigurslid called remaining in-person every day for the past year “a success.”
“We returned to all of our normal activities, from athletics to clubs to the musical,” she said. “Yes, the majority of the year, masks have been required, but the fact that these events have been able to happen has brought a return to normalcy for our students.”
Sigurslid said the school district has done “many things” well during the pandemic, including distributing hot spots to families struggling with internet access; sending a Chromebook home with every child; delivering free lunches to families at home; and hiring more teachers as in-person learning resumed so class sizes stayed small and “children were not getting left behind.”
“Could we have done better? If we had known then what we know now 6, 9, 12 months later, we may have made different decisions. But we were doing the best we could with the information we had at the time,” Sigurslid said.
Going forward, the board needs to keep an eye on student academic achievement and be open to hiring additional teachers and intervening in other ways to keep moving in a positive direction, she said.
School buildings
A citizens committee appointed by the school board is currently weighing possible repairs and upgrades at both Deerfield Elementary School and Deerfield Middle-High School. Building a new middle-high school, or a major remodel, are among the ideas recently floated.
“If buildings are unsafe, then absolutely we should fix the structural issues, so the kids and staff are safe,” Michel said.
However, he said the school district needs to consider its priorities.
“The luster eventually wears off (on a new building) and the success and experience of the students falls back to the passion and leadership of our administration and faculty,” he said. “I would prefer we would explore how we can invest more into our faculty, prior to exploring expansion of school buildings.”
Sigurslid said it’s too early to say whether a new middle-high school is warranted. It’s the committee’s job to explore “all the options,” and to bring “a thoughtful recommendation to the school board,” she said.
Community input will be key, and a survey will be needed soon, she said. And she said a referendum will be needed if fixes are more than can be funded through the annual budget or through a special fund into which the school district can put money for capital projects.
“It’s the school board’s responsibility to put it to a vote. The board should not be making these types of decisions without appropriate community feedback,” she said.
Frame said the school board needs to step back and let the committee “do their work and bring a recommendation to us.”
“There are several items that are costly. Do we need them? I don’t know. (The committee) are the ones finding this out,” Frame said. “I don’t feel we should micromanage that committee.”
Social Emotional Learning
Social Emotional Learning, or SEL, is something the school district in increasingly focusing.
Sigurslid said she believes it should be fully integrated into curriculum at all grade levels.
“Through this type of curriculum, (students are) going to discuss compassion and empathy, teamwork, decision making. Those types of skills will prepare them for their future,” she said.
“As a teacher and just as a human being,” Frame said she supports bringing social emotional learning into schools “and also trauma-informed measures because we all have been through a trauma, let’s not sugarcoat it.”
However, she cautioned that the school board’s role is to set policy applicable to all students and staff, and then to let administrators implement it.
“As a board member it’s not my job to micromanage the day to day ,” she said. “We need to rely on the dedicated professionals in the school to inform and advice, which they do very well.”
Michel said topics like diversity and inclusion, and social emotional learning, should be modeled daily by adult school staff. “I don’t believe it’s the administration’s job to bring this into the curriculum,” he said.
It should be “something we live and show our students and colleagues through real-life interactions,” Michel said. “If our own staff aren’t demonstrating this, it sends a real mixed, muddy message to students.”
Academic Achievement
Michel also said schools need to broaden their approach to academic achievement, giving more attention to each student’s “unique abilities.”
“I didn’t stack up in geometry or chemistry,” Michel recalled. But “I had teachers who took time out of their schedule to tell me ‘that was a unique talent that I should double down on,’ and that’s made all the difference.”
Priorities
Sigurslid concluded by saying the school board’s top three priorities in the coming term should be “the strong financial health of the district,” capital projects and attracting and retaining teachers.
