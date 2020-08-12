It never hurts to have some brotherly love to help you make the right decisions and choose the correct paths in life.
In the case of former Cambridge athlete Spencer DeForest, it was his older brother Steven who had a major influence on him.
“I love my brother. He always had my back when I needed help, and I can’t thank him enough because he motivated me to be the best player possible on the field,” Spencer DeForest said. “I can’t give him enough credit. He’s amazing to me.”
Steven DeForest was quarterback of the 2015 Cambridge team that finished 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Capitol South Conference, and then pulled off two surprising victories in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs against Cuba City and Lake Country Lutheran. The Blue Jays would fall the following week to Darlington, but it was a typical Cambridge football tradition: to qualify for the playoffs and make a deep playoff run.
Spencer DeForest eventually got his chance to quarterback the Blue Jays to some successful seasons as well, but it was his defensive play that caught the attention of recruiters. In 2017, he had 53 total tackles and two interceptions; he returned one of those picks for a touchdown.
Today, Spencer DeForest is a bigger, stronger and faster defensive back and special teams’ player for Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. He said the team’s strength coach Jim Lathrop helped him build his body up to its current 6-foot, 180-pound frame.
“He got me to the point where I would be able to make a difference in a game on special teams,” DeForest said. “Going into every game, you always have those pre-game jitters. But knowing you can play at this level really boosts your confidence. You can push your chest out a little bit more.”
Entering his redshirt sophomore season for the Red Birds (academically, he is a junior), DeForest has grown to love the ISU campus, and the warmth and friendliness the football coaches have demonstrated.
“They treat their student athletes very, very well. They give everyone the same opportunities as everyone else,” he said. “Coming here, I wasn’t the biggest guy, I wasn’t the fastest, but I was working my butt off and trying to earn spots on special teams which I did my sophomore year. I was happy with myself coming from a small town like Cambridge.”
THANKS, CUZ’
DeForest, a 2018 Cambridge graduate, earned a spot on the Illinois State squad when his cousin Ty DeForest, a Red Bird linebacker and former standout football player at Marshall High School, put in a good word for Spencer with the coaches. After redshirting his freshman year, Spencer DeForest played all 15 games on special teams in 2019, and made four total tackles.
The Red Birds ended the season 10-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference to qualify for the NCAA Division I Football Conference Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. After victories in the first two playoff rounds against Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas, Illinois State lost in the quarterfinal game against North Dakota State.
COVID-19
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Illinois State campus last spring, Spencer DeForest remained in shape with workouts he received from Lathrop. He is majoring in exercise science and minoring in coaching.
The Red Birds’ first game in 2020 is scheduled for Sept. 12 against visiting Eastern Illinois, unless the coronavirus forces any changes. Schools in Division II and Division III and junior college programs have already cancelled their fall sports seasons.
One thing is certain: Spencer DeForest will be ready to play when the time comes. He considers himself lucky to play college football at the highest level.
“Illinois State is a great university and the football program is terrific. I can’t thank them enough to give me the opportunity to show my skills,” he said. “I thank my family for believing in me when other people didn’t. Some people didn’t take me seriously (about playing Division I football), but I like to show people what they’re missing.”
