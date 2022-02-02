Dane County Broadband Task Force sets hearings, seeks public input

Local residents can also submit comments via email to: Dane.Broadband.Task.Force@countyofdane.com. They can also call (608) 266-5758 or mail written comments to: Dane County Board of Supervisors 210 MLK Jr. Blvd. Room 362, Madison WI 53703
"We are eager to hear from members of the public, particularly those who have been frustrated by the lack of affordable, reliable coverage for a long time," said task force chair and District 36 county supervisor Melissa Ratcliff.
Ratcliff said the task force recognizes that due to broadband inaccessibility, a virtual hearing won't work for everyone, so other ways of submitting comments are being offered.
"We are hopeful that the variety of ways to collect input from the public will allow everyone to participate in the task force’s work," Ratcliff said.
The task force was created in 2020 and charged with working to provide reliable broadband access to all Dane County residents, particularly those who live in rural areas. It meets monthly and ultimately expects to make a recommendation to the Dane County Board.
"The task force has been working to understand the ins and outs of broadband access issues, but the missing piece of understanding on this important issue is the feedback from the public," said its vice-chair, District 37 County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity. "It’s important for us to hear from those that have been and continue to struggle with participating in the world that exists online including banking, tele-health, and schooling."