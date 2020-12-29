Tax bills have been mailed to area property owners.
Tax payments are due in full by Jan. 31 or by July 31 if paying in 2 installments.
Most municipal offices remain closed to the public due to Covid-19. Many have secure drop boxes for tax payments. Some request that tax bills be mailed in rather than brought to the town or village hall. Reach out to individual municipalities for more information.
A look at property tax amounts due in area municipalities:
Village of DeerfieldIn the Village of Deerfield, the total 2020 tax rate is $20.01 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $4,002 for the owner of a $200,000 home.
That is a slight drop from the total 2019 tax rate for village property owners of $20.26 per $1,000, or $4,052 for a $200,000 home.
The tax rate for Village of Deerfield property owners is a combination of taxes levied by the village, Dane County, the Deerfield School District and Madison Area Technical College.
The village’s portion of that is $5.56 per $1,000, down from $5.67 in 2019. The Deerfield School District’s portion is $10.67 per $1,000, down from $10.86 in 2019. Dane County’s portion is $2.91, up from $2.86 in 2019. MACT’s portion is 88 cents per $1,000, up from 87 cents in 2019.
Some village property owners will be eligible for a state lottery credit of $183 and a First Dollar credit of $74.75.
Village of CambridgePart of the Village of Cambridge is in Dane County, and part is in Jefferson County.
On the Dane County side of the village, the total 2020 tax rate is $20.88 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $4,176 for the owner of a $200,000 home. That is a slight increase from the total 2019 tax rate for Cambridge property owners in Dane County, which was $20.69 per $1,000, or $4,138 for a $200,000 home.
The total tax rate for Cambridge property owners in Dane County is a combination of taxes levied by the village, Dane County, the Cambridge School District and Madison Area Technical College.
On the Jefferson County side of the village, the total 2020 tax rate is $21.64 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $4,328 for the owner of a $200,000 home. That is a slight decrease from the total 2019 tax rate for Cambridge property owners in Jefferson County of $22.24 per $1,000, or $4,448 for a $200,000 home.
The total tax rate for Cambridge property owners in Jefferson County is a combination of taxes levied by the village, Jefferson County, the Cambridge School District and Madison Area Technical College.
On the Dane County side, the village’s portion of the total 2020 tax levy is about 34 percent, the county 14 percent, the Cambridge School District 48 percent and Madison College 4 percent.
On the Jefferson County side, the village’s portion of the total 2020 tax levy is about 32 percent, the county 18 percent, the Cambridge School District 45 percent, Madison College 4 percent and the Lake Ripley Management District 1 percent.
Town of DeerfieldIn the Town of Deerfield, some property taxpayers are in the Cambridge School District. Others are in the Deerfield School District
The total property tax rate is a combination of taxes levied by the village, Dane County, the Deerfield or Cambridge School District and Madison Area Technical College.
For those in the Deerfield School District, the total 2020 tax rate is $16.03 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $3,206 for the owner of a $200,000 home. That is a slight drop from the total 2019 tax rate for town property owners of $16.45 per $1,000, or $3,290 for a $200,000 home.
Some town property owners in the Deerfield School District will be eligible for a state lottery credit of $183 and a First Dollar credit of $74.75.
For town property owners in the Cambridge School District, the total 2020 annual tax rate is $14.87 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $2,974 for the owner of a $200,000 home. That is a drop from the total 2019 tax rate for town property owners in the Cambridge School District, which was $15.76 per $1,000, or $3,152 for a $200,000 home.
Some town property owners in the Cambridge School District will be eligible for a state lottery credit of $163 and a First Dollar credit of about $66. Both are a drop from a $201 lottery credit and a $72 First Dollar credit in 2019.
Town of OaklandIn the Town of Oakland, the total 2020 annual tax rate is $19.60 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $3,920 for the owner of a $200,000 home.
That is a slight increase from the total 2019 tax rate for town property owners of $19.43 per $1,000, or $3,886 for a $200,000 home.
Some town property owners will be eligible for a First Dollar credit of $66.81.
Oakland’s total property tax rate is combination of taxes levied by the town, Jefferson County, the Cambridge School District, Oakland Sanitary District, Lake Ripley Management District and Madison Area Technical College.
Town of ChristianaIn the Town of Christiana, the total 2020 annual tax rate is $12.73 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $2,546 for the owner of a $200,000 home.
That is a drop from the total 2019 tax rate for town property owners of $13.10 per $1,000, or $2,620 for a $200,000 home.
Some town property owners will be eligible for a First Dollar credit of $66.61 and a state lottery credit of $163.
Christiana’s total property tax rate is combination of taxes levied by Dane County, the Cambridge School District and Madison Area Technical College. Largely due to revenue tied to the RockGen Energy Center, Christiana does not have a tax levy.
