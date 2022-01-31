 Skip to main content

DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL

Cal Fisher scores 30 points twice as Deerfield boys basketball defeats Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Palmyra-Eagle and Wisconsin Heights

  • Updated

A 30-point performance from junior guard Cal Fisher led the Demons boys basketball to a 61-54 win against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Along with the 30 points, Fisher also secured eight rebounds and gathered seven steals. Junior guard Tommy Lees added a season high 15 points and senior forward Dayton Lasack made all six of his field-goal attempts, finishing with 12 points.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (8-5, 3-3) was given 16 points from Jimmitrius Davison. Deerfield (12-5, 7-0) sits in first place in the Trailways-South Conference standings.

Deerfield 61, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 54

Deerfield 28 33 — 61

ALSA 25 29 — 54

Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Fisher 8 13-17 30, Lees 4 5-12 15, Lasack 6 0-1 12, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, K. Kimmel 0 2-8, 2. Totals 19 20-38 61.

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (fg ft-ft tp) — Davison 7 2-2 16, Schmiesing 3 8-9 15, Jo. Koon 3 2-2 10, Ja. Koon 2 1-2 6, Gonnering 2 0-1 4, Osinowo 1 0-0 2, Wallace 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 14-18 54.

Three pointers — Deerfield 3 (Lees 2, Fisher), ALSA 4 (Jo. Koon 2, Ja. Koon, Schmiesing).

Deerfield 57

Palmyra-Eagle 34

Making over 50% of their 3-pointers, the Demons boys basketball rolled past Palmyra-Eagle with a 57-34 victory on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Senior forward Dayton Lasack recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior guard Tommy Lees added 14 points and sophomore guard Martin Kimmel scored 11 points. Junior guard Cal Fisher finished with a double-double on 10 points, 11 assists and eight steals.

Brady Koopman of Palmyra-Eagle (3-13, 1-6), finished with 15 points.

Deerfield 57, Palmyra-Eagle 34

Deerfield 28 29 — 57

Palmyra 19 15 — 34

Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Lasack 7 1-1 15, Lees 5 0-0 14, M. Kimmel 4 0-0 11, Fisher 2 5-6 10, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, K. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Christianson 1 0-0 2, Sigurslid 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 7-9 57.

Palmyra (fg, ft-ft tp) — Koopman 5 5-5 15, Perez 3 0-2 6, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Metzdorf 1 0-0 3, Lawson 1 0-0 2, Patrick 1 0-2 2, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Isaacsen 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 5-10 34.

Three pointers — Deerfield 8 (Lees 4, M. Kimmel 3, Fisher), Palmyra-Eagle 1 (Metzdorf).

Deerfield 75

Wisconsin Heights 68

Deerfield junior guard Cal Fisher recorded a season-high 30 points in a Deerfield 75-68 overtime win over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Fisher filled up the stat sheet with seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block. Senior forward Dayton Lasack added 25 points with six rebounds and sophomore guard Martin Kimmel scored 11 points. Wisconsin Heights (8-7, 4-1) was led by Devin Brabender, who scored 25 points.

Deerfield 75, Wisconsin Heights 68 OT

Wisconsin Heights 32 30 6 — 68

Deerfield Demons 31 31 13 — 75

Wisconsin Heights — D. Brabender 28, W. Parman 14, Hosking 10, J. Brabender 8, Phillips 5, L. Parman 3. Totals 68.

Deerfield (fg ft-ft tp) — Fisher 7 14-18 30, Lasack 10 5-8 25, M. Kimmel 4 0-0 11, Bettehauser 2 0-1 4, K. Kimmel 1 1-2 3, Lees 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 20-29 75.

Three pointers — Deerfield 5 (Lasack 3, Fisher 2).

