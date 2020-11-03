CAMBRIDGE
Oct. 22-Nov. 9: Halloween Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a storywalk around town until Nov. 9. The library has posted pages of a Halloween book, “At the Old Haunted House” by Helen Ketteman, around the Village of Cambridge for families to read. More information: cambridgelib.org.Wed., Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Eve service
There will be a multi-denominational worship service held virtually on Nov. 25 in honor of Thanksgiving Eve. The service, which is being organized by Grace Lutheran, will bring together Cambridge and Deerfield clergy members. The service will be live on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on Channel 987 and on Grace Lutheran’s social media page.
More information: gracelutherancambridge.org.
DEERFIELD
Take and make kits
The Deerfield Public Library is now offering free take and make craft kits for adults. The first craft is decorating a tote bag. Contact the library at (608) 764-8102 to reserve one. Kits are first come first served. There will be a new kit every few weeks.Sat., Nov. 7: Flag collection
Deerfield Cub Scout Pack 88 is collecting American flags that need to be retired. American flags that are worn, faded or torn can be dropped off at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St., for the scouts. The group will hold a special ceremony after Nov. 7 to retire your flag.
Wed., Nov. 11: Human Trafficking
The Deerfield Cares Coalition is holding a virtual human trafficking seminar on Nov. 11, with six other local organizations. On Nov. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m. Author Theresa Flores will speak about her own experience with human trafficking. The seminar will teach the community how trafficking occurs and how youth can be protected. Children under age 15 are not encouraged to attend. For more information, and meeting access codes, visit deerfieldcares.com.
Sun., Nov. 15: Chili fundraiser
Deerfield Lutheran Church is holding a curbside pick-up chili fundraiser on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main St. The church is selling chili or mac and cheese, to fund restoration to the church’s steeple. The church is taking online pre-orders until Nov. 13. For delivery, contact the church office.
Nov. 23-26: DCC Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. Pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information: dccenter.org.
Holiday donations
The Deerfield Community Center food pantry is offering holiday meal baskets and Christmas gifts to local children, and is collecting donations. Sponsor a meal basket for Thanksgiving or Christmas, for $25 per basket. DCC is collecting donations by mail, in person or via PayPal. Families can also sponsor a child, by purchasing gifts for them or donating. Gifts and donations should be returned to DCC by Dec. 10. Email pantry@dccenter.org to request a tag from the Giving Tree. The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
