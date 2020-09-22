UW-Stevens Point
Students from Cambridge and Deerfield graduated from UW-Stevens Point in the spring 2020.
Jordyn Maurer, of Cambridge, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in resource management — wildlife education.
Kevin Riggle of Deerfield earned a bachelor of science degree in forestry — Urban Forestry, graduating Cum Laude. And Emma Roe, of Deerfield, earned a bachelor of science degree in resource management — environmental education/interpretation, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
