UW-Stevens Point

Students from Cambridge and Deerfield graduated from UW-Stevens Point in the spring 2020.

Jordyn Maurer, of Cambridge, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in resource management — wildlife education.

Kevin Riggle of Deerfield earned a bachelor of science degree in forestry — Urban Forestry, graduating Cum Laude. And Emma Roe, of Deerfield, earned a bachelor of science degree in resource management — environmental education/interpretation, graduating Summa Cum Laude.

