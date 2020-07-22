  • School supply lists are subject to change due to COVID-19. Reach out to the school district with questions.

4K

One backpack or bag labeled with child’s name (large enough for large library books and projects)

One change of clothing labeled in gallon bag (underwear, socks, pants, shorts, shirt)

Two solid color two-pocket folders (labeled, no clips)

One set Crayloa pipsqueak markers

One box Crayola wide markers

One Clear View 1-inch three-ring binder

AM Class:

One roll paper towel

One canister disinfecting wipes

One set Expo dry erase markers (four pack, wide)

PM Class:

One Crayola watercolor set

One party pack “Play Doh” (ten 1 oz cans)

Kindergarten boys

One pair headphones

One canister disinfectant wipes (bleach free)

One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)

Three sets Crayola crayons (Tuck Box, 16 pack)

One box facial tissues

Five two-pocket folders in assorted colors (blue, red, green, yellow and purple)

Seven washable glue sticks

One bottle of Elmers glue

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Kindergarten girls

One pair headphones

One canister disinfectant wipes (bleach-free)

One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)

Three sets Crayola crayons (Tuck Box, 16 pack)

One set paper napkins (250 pack)

Five pocket folders in assorted colors (blue, red, green, yellow and purple)

Seven washable glue sticks

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

First grade

One box Ziplock sandwich-size zipper bags (50 pack)

One box Ziplock gallon-size zipper bags (25 pack)

One set pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12 pack)

One canister of disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)

One 5-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)

Two sets of Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)

Two sets Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight pack)

One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)

One large pink eraser

One dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

Four pocket folders in blue, red, yellow and green

One box facial tissues

Four Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple, dry clear)

One pack Extra 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)

One plastic pencil box

One hand sanitizer gel (antibacterial pump)

Two highlighters (chisel tip, yellow)

One pair headphones

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Second grade boys

One marble cover composition book (wide-rule, black, 100 sheets)

Two canisters disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)

Two packs Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)

One crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)

One box facial tissues

One two-pocket plastic folder with prongs (red)

Three pocket folders (blue, red and green)

One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)

One plastic pencil box

One 5-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)

Three Elmer’s washable white glue sticks

Two large pink erasers

Three dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

One roll paper towel

One box gallon size bags

One pair headphones

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Second grade girls

One marble cover composition book (wide rule, black, 100 sheets)

Two canisters disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)

Two packs Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)

One Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)

One box facial tissues

One pocket plastic folder with prongs (red)

Three pocket folders (blue, red and green)

One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)

One plastic pencil box

One 5-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)

Three Elmer’s washable white glue sticks

Two large pink erasers

One roll paper towel

One pack Post It Notes

One pair headphones

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Third grade

One wide-ruled one subject notebook (green)

One wide-ruled one subject notebook (blue)

One pocket folder with prongs (poly, orange)

One set Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)

One box facial tissues

One yellow pocket folder

One green pocket folder

One blue pocket folder

Two red pocket plastic folders with prongs

One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)

One 7-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)

Two sets Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, black)

Two large pink erasers

A dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

One set Crayola colored pencils (24 pack)

Two washable glue sticks

One pair headphones

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Fourth grade

Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex free, 12 pack)

One set Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight pack)

One 1-inch three-ring binder

One pack wide-ruled filler paper (120 pack)

Six pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black

Two Elmer’s glue sticks

Two dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

Eight Expo dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, black)

One large pink eraser

One 7-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)

One set Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)

One plastic pencil box

One pair headphones

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Fifth grade

One set Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight pack)

Two Elmer’s washable glue sticks (white)

One fabric pencil case (three-hole punched with grommets)

Six pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black

One plastic pencil box

Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex free, 12 pack)

Four wide-ruled notebooks in blue, red, green and yellow

Four dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

One set Crayola colored pencils, (12 pack)

One ballpoint pen (medium point, red)

Two sets Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)

One box facial tissues

One canister disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)

One pair headphones

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Sixth grade

One set Crayola colored pencils (24 pack)

One set Crayola markers (wide tip, ten pack)

One canister disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)

Six highlighters (One yellow, blue, green, pink, orange, purple, chisel tip)

One TI30XA scientific calculator (54 function)

One fabric pencil case (three-hole punched with grommets)

Four dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

Two medium point blue pens

Four pocket folders in red, blue, green and yellow

Four wide-ruled spiral notebooks in red, blue, green and yellow

One box facial tissues

One pair headphones

One set 7-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)

Four sets pencil cap erasers (latex free, 12 pack)

Two Elmer’s glue sticks

Two medium point red pens

One 1-inch black binder

One optional three-ring binder

One art smock or old shirt

One pair gym shoes

Seventh grade

One large three-ring binder

One 1-inch binder for science (to keep at school)

One folder for exploratory classes

Four composition (not spiral) notebooks

Four dozen #2 pencils

One set colored highlighters

One set of colored pencils (12 pack)

One set of Crayola markers (10 pack)

One scientific calculator: Recommended TI-30X IIS or TI-34 II by Texas Instruments (teachers will not be lending them out)

One pair of headphones

One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)

One canister of disinfecting wipes

One bottle hand sanitizer

Glue sticks (two pack)

One black three-ring binder and pencil for choir

Eighth grade

One large three-ring binder

One 1-inch binder for science (to keep at school)

One folder for exploratory classes

Four composition (not spiral) notebook

Four dozen #2 pencils

One set of colored pencils (12 pack)

One set of Crayola markers (10 pack)

One scientific calculator: recommended TI30X IIS or TI-34 II by Texas Intstruments (teachers will not be lending them out)

One pair of headphones

One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)

One canister of disinfecting wipes

One bottle hand sanitizer

Glue sticks (two pack)

One black three-ring binder and pencil for choir

