- School supply lists are subject to change due to COVID-19. Reach out to the school district with questions.
4K
One backpack or bag labeled with child’s name (large enough for large library books and projects)
One change of clothing labeled in gallon bag (underwear, socks, pants, shorts, shirt)
Two solid color two-pocket folders (labeled, no clips)
One set Crayloa pipsqueak markers
One box Crayola wide markers
One Clear View 1-inch three-ring binder
AM Class:
One roll paper towel
One canister disinfecting wipes
One set Expo dry erase markers (four pack, wide)
PM Class:
One Crayola watercolor set
One party pack “Play Doh” (ten 1 oz cans)
Kindergarten boys
One pair headphones
One canister disinfectant wipes (bleach free)
One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)
Three sets Crayola crayons (Tuck Box, 16 pack)
One box facial tissues
Five two-pocket folders in assorted colors (blue, red, green, yellow and purple)
Seven washable glue sticks
One bottle of Elmers glue
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Kindergarten girls
One pair headphones
One canister disinfectant wipes (bleach-free)
One foaming hand sanitizer (alcohol-free, pump)
Three sets Crayola crayons (Tuck Box, 16 pack)
One set paper napkins (250 pack)
Five pocket folders in assorted colors (blue, red, green, yellow and purple)
Seven washable glue sticks
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
First grade
One box Ziplock sandwich-size zipper bags (50 pack)
One box Ziplock gallon-size zipper bags (25 pack)
One set pencil cap erasers (latex-free, 12 pack)
One canister of disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)
One 5-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)
Two sets of Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)
Two sets Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight pack)
One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)
One large pink eraser
One dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils
Four pocket folders in blue, red, yellow and green
One box facial tissues
Four Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple, dry clear)
One pack Extra 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)
One plastic pencil box
One hand sanitizer gel (antibacterial pump)
Two highlighters (chisel tip, yellow)
One pair headphones
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Second grade boys
One marble cover composition book (wide-rule, black, 100 sheets)
Two canisters disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)
Two packs Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)
One crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)
One box facial tissues
One two-pocket plastic folder with prongs (red)
Three pocket folders (blue, red and green)
One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)
One plastic pencil box
One 5-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)
Three Elmer’s washable white glue sticks
Two large pink erasers
Three dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils
One roll paper towel
One box gallon size bags
One pair headphones
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Second grade girls
One marble cover composition book (wide rule, black, 100 sheets)
Two canisters disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)
Two packs Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)
One Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)
One box facial tissues
One pocket plastic folder with prongs (red)
Three pocket folders (blue, red and green)
One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)
One plastic pencil box
One 5-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)
Three Elmer’s washable white glue sticks
Two large pink erasers
One roll paper towel
One pack Post It Notes
One pair headphones
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Third grade
One wide-ruled one subject notebook (green)
One wide-ruled one subject notebook (blue)
One pocket folder with prongs (poly, orange)
One set Crayola washable markers (classic colors, fine tip, eight pack)
One box facial tissues
One yellow pocket folder
One green pocket folder
One blue pocket folder
Two red pocket plastic folders with prongs
One set Crayola crayons (24 pack)
One 7-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)
Two sets Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, black)
Two large pink erasers
A dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils
One set Crayola colored pencils (24 pack)
Two washable glue sticks
One pair headphones
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Fourth grade
Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex free, 12 pack)
One set Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight pack)
One 1-inch three-ring binder
One pack wide-ruled filler paper (120 pack)
Six pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black
Two Elmer’s glue sticks
Two dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils
Eight Expo dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, black)
One large pink eraser
One 7-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)
One set Crayola colored pencils (12 pack)
One plastic pencil box
One pair headphones
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Fifth grade
One set Crayola washable markers (classic colors, wide tip, eight pack)
Two Elmer’s washable glue sticks (white)
One fabric pencil case (three-hole punched with grommets)
Six pocket folders in blue, red, green, yellow, purple and black
One plastic pencil box
Two packs pencil cap erasers (latex free, 12 pack)
Four wide-ruled notebooks in blue, red, green and yellow
Four dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils
One set Crayola colored pencils, (12 pack)
One ballpoint pen (medium point, red)
Two sets Expo 2 dry erase markers (chisel tip, low odor, four pack)
One box facial tissues
One canister disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)
One pair headphones
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Sixth grade
One set Crayola colored pencils (24 pack)
One set Crayola markers (wide tip, ten pack)
One canister disinfecting wipes (bleach-free)
Six highlighters (One yellow, blue, green, pink, orange, purple, chisel tip)
One TI30XA scientific calculator (54 function)
One fabric pencil case (three-hole punched with grommets)
Four dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils
Two medium point blue pens
Four pocket folders in red, blue, green and yellow
Four wide-ruled spiral notebooks in red, blue, green and yellow
One box facial tissues
One pair headphones
One set 7-inch scissors (latex free, pointed tip)
Four sets pencil cap erasers (latex free, 12 pack)
Two Elmer’s glue sticks
Two medium point red pens
One 1-inch black binder
One optional three-ring binder
One art smock or old shirt
One pair gym shoes
Seventh grade
One large three-ring binder
One 1-inch binder for science (to keep at school)
One folder for exploratory classes
Four composition (not spiral) notebooks
Four dozen #2 pencils
One set colored highlighters
One set of colored pencils (12 pack)
One set of Crayola markers (10 pack)
One scientific calculator: Recommended TI-30X IIS or TI-34 II by Texas Instruments (teachers will not be lending them out)
One pair of headphones
One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)
One canister of disinfecting wipes
One bottle hand sanitizer
Glue sticks (two pack)
One black three-ring binder and pencil for choir
Eighth grade
One large three-ring binder
One 1-inch binder for science (to keep at school)
One folder for exploratory classes
Four composition (not spiral) notebook
Four dozen #2 pencils
One set of colored pencils (12 pack)
One set of Crayola markers (10 pack)
One scientific calculator: recommended TI30X IIS or TI-34 II by Texas Intstruments (teachers will not be lending them out)
One pair of headphones
One zipper pencil case (three-hole punched)
One canister of disinfecting wipes
One bottle hand sanitizer
Glue sticks (two pack)
One black three-ring binder and pencil for choir
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.