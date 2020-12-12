Growing up in Hong Kong, I didn’t know anything about turkey or Thanksgiving. However, during Thanksgiving, restaurants and hotels would feature special dinners at their establishments.
They would highlight an extraordinary package meal at a special price. A five-course meal would include soup, salad, roasted turkey, stuffing/dressing and a unique dessert for a price that could feed a family of four. Needless to say, I never had a chance to experience what roasted turkey tasted like till I came to the States.
I spent my first Thanksgiving with my host family, and my, that was a production that I won’t forget as long as I live. Mom would get up at 5 a.m. to put the turkey in the oven; and the kids (seven of us) would be up to carry out our chores. She would have all the details written out, who was responsible for what; and all us kids would just follow, no questions asked.
The older kids were assigned to polish the silverware and shine the glasses. The younger ones would set the table and do the final dusting. Dinner would be at noon, and everything should be done by 10 a.m. Mom would do the final inspection before us kids were freed to go mingle with the neighboring kids.
I never could forget the aroma from the roasting turkey. Since I was the oldest and newest of the kids, I had the simplest task — peel the pearl onions so they would be cooked with the cream sauce. If you think it is hard to peel a large onion, try peeling 50 tiny pearl onions. I cried and cried without knowing why; maybe I was homesick?
I can’t describe my first bite of the roasted turkey, but it sure was unique; much different than the roasted chicken or duck from home. With the added stuffing, gravy and side dishes (especially the pearl onion in cream sauce), I was in a different world; just loving and cherishing every bite.
I remember that after the big meal, we still had a lot of turkey slices left. Dad piled them on a large platter, and then left it in the refrigerator in the garage, expecting to make sandwiches or some special dishes with the leftovers later. Little did he know that my brother Fred and I would sneak out to the garage in the middle of the night and munch on the hoard. Bless my dad, he noticed the half-empty platter but never said anything about it. Meanwhile, Fred and I would look at each other with a sheepish grin.
So, I hope you all had a memorable Thanksgiving, and now, what to do with all the leftover turkey slices? You can only make so many sliced turkey sandwiches, right? So, what to do, and what to do?
Well, I do have a very easy recipe to share: turkey fried rice. So, are you ready?
To make fried rice, of course, you need cooked rice. Do you folks remember how to make rice? Please don’t break my heart and use Uncle Ben’s parboiled rice. But if you must, you must. I promise I won’t cry. Just remember that no matter what, the cooked rice has to be chilled first.
When you are cooking the rice, use one generous handful per person, plus one extra handful for backup. Cover the rice with water so that it comes about an inch above the rice. (Touch the surface of the rice with your fingertip and the water should come up to your first joint.) After cooking, it should be completely cooled.
TURKEY FRIED RICE(Serves 4-6)
Ingredients
Rice, cooked and cooled
2 tbsp cooking oil
6 eggs, scrambled
2-3 cups turkey, cooked and cubed
1 cup peas and carrots
1 tbsp chicken seasoning (powdered chicken bouillon is best)
1/2 cup scallions, sliced
2 tbsp oyster sauce (optional)
Method
First, break up the rice to separate the grains. Then heat up your wok or frying pan, add the oil, scramble the eggs and set aside in a small bowl.
Next, add the rice to your pan and cook until it is hot. Add the peas and carrots, turkey, and scrambled eggs, mixing until all ingredients are incorporated and warmed.
Add seasoning and oyster sauce and adjust the taste to your liking. If you don’t have oyster sauce, you can substitute soy sauce. Toss it with sliced scallions and serve.
A simple dish? Yes, it is, and you can use the same recipe with different cuts of meat, e.g., BBQ pork or leftover beef stew meat; use your imaginations, but just remember, have fun doing it. Don’t forget the three essences of a WOW dish — has to look good, taste good and smell good.
Any questions? Please contact me at phkwong1668@gmail.com.
