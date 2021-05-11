Learn more: COVID impact on mental health

Learn more: COVID-19 impact on student mental health
The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health has released a new resource on supporting children’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office has been releasing a series of fact sheets throughout the pandemic, to educate families on children’s mental health, and ways to support them.
Some of the information included in these fact sheets are rates of mental health concerns among children in Wisconsin, coping techniques, how to access screenings and advice for family members.
One recent fact sheet, released mid-April, discusses helping children cope with anxiety surrounding changes at school related to COVID-19, and transitioning back to in-person learning.
The Office of Children’s Mental Health says that children that already struggle with mental health, children with special needs, children from low-income backgrounds, and children in rural areas are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
For more information, visit: https://children.wi.gov/Pages/ResearchData/FactSheets.aspx
