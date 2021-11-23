Offers go here

hot featured

2021 Cambridge, Deerfield Christmas events

Deerfield will not be holding any community Christmas events this year

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge Christmas

Cambridge Christmas is approaching. The three-day event that will get anyone in the Christmas spirit. From Friday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 5, with activities throughout the community. A full schedule is on the Cambridge Community Business Facebook page.

The fun on Friday, Dec. 3 includes a downtown Cookie Stroll, caroling by Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, pictures with Santa and the traditional tree lighting at Veterans Park.

Saturday, Dec. 4 will include hayrides downtown, a Holiday Hunt and Craft even and other activities sponsored by local businesses.

And on Sunday, Dec. 5, the Cambridge Community Activities Program will sponsor Breakfast with Santa at Cambridge Elementary School.

Letters to Santa

Cambridge Market Café also welcomes those who are interested to write and drop off Letters to Santa through Dec. 24.

DEERFIELD

Deerfield will not be holding any community Christmas events this year.

Deerfield Fire Chief Josh Sewell said the fire department decided not to hold an in-person Santa Breakfast because of the pandemic. It would be “an unnecessary safety risk for our community and the members of the fire department,” Sewell said.

Deerfield’s Chamber of Commerce Chair Leah Fritsche said it doesn’t have enough volunteers available this year to put on a cookie walk or other events that were held in the past.

