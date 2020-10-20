Cambridge’s preliminary 2021 budget is showing a $44,000 deficit, members of the Village Board’s Audit & Finance Committee said at an Oct. 15 meeting.
That’s out of a total proposed budget of about $1.2 million.
The committee is scheduled to meet again virtually at 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 26, to continue working on a 2021 budget to send to the Village Board.
The Village Board typically adopts an annual budget in November.
Deputy Village Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer Barbara Goeckner said notable preliminary figures include that, based on new construction, the village under state law can increase its tax levy by about $34,000 in 2021, over 2020.
Village President Mark McNally said the preliminary budget does not include street repairs, which the village cut out in 2020 as it sought to cover increased emergency services costs.
Goeckner said neither does it include proposed increase staffing at the Village Hall. “That needs to be in there, we need to figure out how to make it happen,” Goeckner said.
And Goeckner said figures the committee looked at did not include a local tax levy for the library.
Geockner said some the calculations will further gel in coming weeks as more local and state information in plugged in.
But “right now, looking at the bottom line, our budget is over,” she said.
Village Board member Kris Breunig said the projected overrun is concerning.
“How are we going to come up with that much cash?” Breunig questioned.
“The quickest and easiest way is to take it from fund balance,” Goeckner responded. “I am never one to recommend that we use fund balance (to fill such a gap) but we may have to do that this year.”
“That doesn’t help us in the long run,” Breunig said.
