CAMBRIDGE
Personal Needs Drive
Cambridge FFA is collecting personal needs items to help local homeless people this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, Premiere Couture or Nora's. Donations go to Friends of the State Street Family. Items needed now include: hand warmers, hats, gloves, scarves, tarps, flashlights, thermals, underwear, socks, and personal hygiene items. More information: eklingbeil@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Dec. 18: Staff meal
The Cambridge PTO and school district are fundraising to buy all school staff members lunch on Friday, Dec. 18 to thank them for their hard work. You can purchase a meal for a staff member on www.cambridgewipto.com.
Jan. 4: Transition day
Monday, Jan. 4 is the next opportunity for Cambridge Elementary School families to choose whether a child is learning in-person or virtually. Contact a child's teacher and the office to transition from one to the other.
DEERFIELD
Blood drive results
The Deerfield High School Student Council had a blood drive on Dec. 2, where the American Red Cross collected 41 units of blood, which would potentially save 123 lives. The next blood drive is April 7.
Dec. 16-22: Winter Week
The Deerfield High School Student Council has organized dress-up days and activities for Winter Week, the week before students leave for winter break. Dress-up days are: White Out Day Dec. 16, Candy Cane Day Dec. 17, Flannel Friday Dec. 18, Hibernation/Pajama Day Dec. 21, and Ugly Sweater Day Dec. 22. On Dec. 17, there will be a candy cane drive through at the Deerfield High School parking lot, 300 Simonson Blvd. from 4:30-6:30 p.m., where students will give out candy canes. On Dec. 18, students are encouraged to dress up their pet or stuffed animal. On Dec. 21, students can decorate their workspace, and on Dec. 22 there will be holiday music during mentor time.
Dec. 18: Food drive
Deerfield students in multiple grades are collecting items for the Deerfield Community Center Food Pantry until Dec. 18. Second graders at Deerfield Elementary School are collecting donations until Dec. 18. Donations can be dropped off in a box outside DES, 340 W. Quarry St. And Deerfield High School’s National Honor Society is collecting items as well, which can be dropped off at DHS until Dec. 18.
Jan. 26: Picture day
Deerfield Elementary School picture day has been rescheduled for Jan. 26, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.