It didn’t feel like Christmas until last week, as I walked through Ripley Park surrounded by holiday lights.
Lines of candy canes, inflatable figures of Santa and snowmen, a new nutcracker, trees covered in strings of lights. The park gets fuller every year.
That was my first real dose of holiday spirit.
Both Cambridge and Deerfield are well lit this holiday season. And with our first helping of winter snow, those lights are glowing even brighter.
In Cambridge, the Lions Club has a tree made of holiday lights set up in Veterans Park. It’s rigged to the flagpole in the park, and accompanied by a decorated pine tree.
And local businesses up and down Main Street have decorated their storefronts with snowflakes, snowmen, wreaths and holiday symbols. It’s part of a holiday window decorating contest for the businesses, hosted by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.
Day or night, Main Street is decked out.
And in Deerfield, the annual holiday lights contest is well underway. Homes all over the village are lively with lights, inflatable Santa and beyond.
The lights contest is tallying votes on social media of all the decorated houses. You can vote for your favorites as you walk (or scroll) by.
Holiday lights, in both communities, are adding so much to the season this year, bringing some much-needed joy. And they’re socially distant. You can enjoy them from the car window, the sidewalk on your solo walk or from the warm living room.
So bundle up, grab some cocoa and take a stroll through your neighborhood. You may receive a good old dose of cheer.
