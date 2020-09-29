You’ve Been Blue Jay’d
The Cambridge PTO is having a fundraiser this fall called “You’ve Been Blue Jay’d.” People can purchase a flock of blue jay pinwheels to roost on your lawn for 24 hours, before migrating to another yard. The fundraiser will take place Oct. 5-30. Orders are due by Oct. 9. More information: cambridgewipto@gmail.com.
