The Village of Cambridge’s fall curbside leaf pickup has begun and will continue through Nov. 20.

In addition, the village picks up garden waste that is placed at curbside. Please place it in a container that weighs less than 30 pounds and place these containers apart from the loose leaves and your trash and recycling bins. Pile branches, twigs and brush, cut into manageable lengths, parallel to the curb.

Please do not place the brush by the loose leaves or your trash and recycling. In addition, a reminder that the village does not pick up grass clippings, dirt, sod or stones.

During the fall collection, the village picks up leaves that are raked into the gutter – but they must not be blocking storm sewers.

Load comments